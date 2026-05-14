British Mother Appeals for Help After Ex-Partner Allegedly Kidnapped Son in Cyprus

A distraught British mother has appealed for help after her 'abusive' ex-partner allegedly kidnapped their two-year-old son in Cyprus. The child's father, Ozer Ocakoglu, fled to Turkish occupied Northern Cyprus with the toddler after taking him from Chloe Martin on Wednesday morning.

A distraught British mother has appealed for help after her 'abusive' ex partner allegedly kidnapped their two-year-old son in Cyprus . Local police are hunting Ozer Ocakoglu, 29, who fled to Turkish occupied Northern Cyprus with the toddler after taking him from Chloe Martin, 35, on Wednesday morning.

Despite raising the alarm immediately after Ocakoglu, a Turkish national, took the boy from her home in Mandria, Limassol, he managed to make it across the green line. Detectives fear he may have crossed through an uncontrolled area of Dhekelia Cantonment, a UK military base and British Overseas Territory where Cypriot authorities have no jurisdiction.

He then posted a video of him with the child on social media and wrote: 'My lion, your father would give his life for you, my child.

'If there is anyone brave enough to take you from me, let him come and we will see. ' Cypriot police confirmed that they have issued an arrest warrant for Ocakoglu for kidnap of a child. He was already wanted for domestic violence following a complaint last October. Ms Martin was too distressed to talk at length but told the Mail: 'My main concern is to get my child back.

Chloe Martin (pictured), who moved to Cyprus as a teenager with her family, has been treated in hospital for injuries to her head and ankle and shared an image showing the wounds to her face Chloe (pictured), who grew up in the West Midlands, met Ocakoglu online in 2022 and moved to Northern Cyprus to be with him where she fell pregnant The child's father Ozer Ocakoglu (pictured) allegedly abducted him on Wednesday morning 'Both me and my son are British citizens. We expect the full support of the UK government towards its citizens, something we have yet to see.

' Ms Martin, who grew up in the West Midlands, met Ocakoglu online in 2022 and moved to Northern Cyprus to be with him where she fell pregnant. She alleges he was abusive so fled to the Republic last October and filed a complaint against her ex partner. Ocakoglu is said to have turned up at her house in Mandria unannounced, pushed her in a swimming pool, taken the baby from her and fled with an accomplice.

Their abandoned rental car was found in Pergamos, a village within the UK Sovereign Base Area (SBA) of Dhekelia and near the green line. There is no fence between Northern Cyprus and it appears he did not use an official crossing point. Ms Martin, who moved to Cyprus as a teenager with her family, has been treated in hospital for injuries to her head and ankle and shared an image showing the wounds to her face.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old suspected of aiding Ocakoglu's escape was arrested late on Wednesday. Limassol Deputy Police Director, Lefteris Kyriakou, said: 'It appears that he entered from an uncontrolled point, and apparently from a point that is not controlled by the Republic, possibly from the British Bases.

'Not from an official crossing point, from a point that is not a checkpoint nor something that is controlled by us or by the British Bases. ' Last night Ocakoglu posted further footage online of him with the child. He wrote: 'He misses his dad so much. I will protect you until the end of my life, my son.

'No one can come and take you from me. ' He signed the message off from 'the boss of the family' describing his son as 'his dad's lookalike'. Local police are hunting Ozer Ocakoglu. Parental child abduction to Northern Cyprus is a major issue on the Mediterranean island as the self-declared state only recognised by Turkey is not a signatory to the Hague Convention.

The UK Foreign Office has previously warned about the issue as the authority does not recognise dual British nationality meaning there is little recourse to help bring abducted children back. Ioannis Michalaki, representing Ms Martin, told the Mail: 'We trust the Republic of Cyprus which from the very first moment, with full cooperation with us, took all the necessary steps.

'At the same time, we expect the support of the Turkish Cypriots, which is expressed on social media, to translate into action from the Turkish Cypriot administration and move to take all necessary steps for the immediate return of the two-year-old child to his mother. ' The Daily Mail has contacted the UK's foreign office for comment





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British Mother Ex-Partner Kidnapped Son Cyprus Turkish National Abusive Domestic Violence Northern Cyprus UK Military Base British Overseas Territory Hague Convention UK Foreign Office Turkish Cypriots Northern Cyprus Issue Dual British Nationality

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