Robert Gibbins sells his Founex home and returns to London after a break-in shattered his trust in Swiss safety, sparking debate on national security standards.

Robert Gibbins, the British founder of investment fund Autonomy Capital, has officially resigned from his residence in Switzerland following a violent burglary at his Lake Geneva property. After fifteen years of living in the country, Gibbins, whose personal wealth is estimated between 65 million and 70 million Swiss francs by Blick, has decided to return to London with his family. The decision marks the end of an era for the financier, who stated that the raid on his home fundamentally destroyed his confidence in the nation's celebrated reputation for public safety and security.

The Violent Break-In at Founex Villa

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1 at Gibbins' villa in Founex, located in the canton of Vaud. According to Gibbins, the intruders targeted the property on what he described as one of the very few days of the year when the house was completely unoccupied. The burglars forced their way into the residence and proceeded to demolish an interior wall specifically to access a heavy safe. This safe weighed more than 200kg and contained valuable items as well as irreplaceable family heirlooms. After removing the safe, the thieves smashed through the main gate to facilitate their escape.

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Gibbins declined to assign a specific monetary value to the stolen belongings, emphasizing that the lost items included precious possessions that could never be replaced. He believes the criminals had conducted thorough reconnaissance prior to executing the raid. When he shared the details of the break-in with friends in Hong Kong or New York, they expressed disbelief, noting they had never heard of such a brazen and physically destructive method of theft. This reaction led Gibbins to realize how much society had normalized such extreme criminal acts within Switzerland.

Community Widespread Crime and Police Response

Following the break-in, Gibbins engaged in conversations with neighbors which revealed that almost every household in the immediate surrounding area had experienced a burglary in the previous three or four years. He subsequently joined a community WhatsApp alert group in the Coppet area, where residents actively shared reports of prowlers and various break-ins. This local context underscored that his experience was not entirely isolated but rather part of a broader pattern of criminal activity in the region.

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The response from the authorities further undermined the family's sense of security. Cantonal police recommended that the Gibbins family install reinforced doors, bulletproof windows, or hire private security services. For the financier, the prospect of living behind high walls and under floodlights was the antithesis of the open society that makes Switzerland great. This recommended shift toward fortress-like living standards highlighted the growing disconnect between the state's approach to crime and the lifestyle expectations of its residents.

Relocation to London and Systemic Critique

Ultimately, the family sold their villa, withdrew their children from school, and relocated their professional activities to London. This painful departure comes from a country where Gibbins had been initially drawn by a culture of mutual respect. He established businesses in Switzerland, employed qualified staff, and paid substantial taxes, though he declined to disclose the exact amounts. His two daughters were born and raised in Vaud, developing a Swiss identity of which he stated he had always been proud. However, the departure highlights what Gibbins views as a breakdown in the system.

Gibbins argued that by normalizing these crimes on the grounds that no one was physically harmed, Switzerland risks eroding its most valuable asset: the trust and safety of its residents. He warned that the country risks losing business founders if families no longer feel secure in their homes. He described Switzerland as a wonderful place but insisted that the government absolutely must take decisive action to address the rising threat of property crime.

Official Statistics and Future Outlook

Official figures paint a mixed picture of the security landscape in Switzerland. Burglaries and break-ins across the country rose by 1.2 percent to 46,636 cases in 2025. In the canton of Vaud, burglaries across all categories increased by 8.8 percent, yet those targeting homes fell by 8.4 percent to 2,766. This figure is nearly a third below the level recorded in 2016, suggesting a decline in specific residential targeting despite the overall rise.

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Home invasions remained rare but rose to 11 cases, compared to between one and five annually over the preceding decade. Cantonal police stressed that these offenses remained exceptional, although deeply traumatic for victims. Despite the statistical nuance, the psychological impact on high-profile residents like Robert Gibbins remains profound, signaling a potential shift in how international business leaders perceive safety in the region.