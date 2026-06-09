British Man Stabbed to Death in La Alcaidesa; Algerian Partner Suspected

A British expatriate was found stabbed to death at his home in La Alcaidesa, Spain. His Algerian partner, who was injured, is the prime suspect in the violent altercation that also involved a machete and a hammer.

A British man has died following a violent incident in the upmarket coastal community of La Alcaidesa , Spain . The victim, aged between 60 and 70, was discovered at his home in a pool of blood after suffering multiple stab wounds.

According to local media reports, the man's partner, an Algerian national in his twenties or thirties, is believed to have inflicted the fatal injuries during a violent altercation that involved a machete and a hammer. The sequence of events began when emergency services responded to a call about a man having fallen from a height. The Algerian man was subsequently located and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, where he remains under treatment.

Shortly after, a second emergency call directed authorities to the same property, where the British man's body was found inside. Law enforcement officials have opened an investigation but have yet to file any formal charges. Police are awaiting the Algerian man's recovery to interview him and establish the precise circumstances surrounding the tragedy. La Alcaidesa is an affluent, gated residential area in the Costa del Sol region, situated between Sotogrande and Gibraltar.

It is a popular destination for British and European expatriates, renowned for its golf courses and beaches. This incident occurs just weeks after another tragic death involving a British tourist in Spain. In that separate event, a 38-year-old UK visitor died after falling from the 400-foot Mount Urgull in San Sebastian. Authorities are investigating that incident but have stated they do not currently consider it suspicious





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Spain La Alcaidesa British National Stabbing Algerian Suspect Costa Del Sol Expat Crime

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