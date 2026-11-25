Katie and John Frederick face murder charges after Craig Tennant was fatally stabbed in Peyia, Cyprus. Investigators are reviewing evidence as suspects await court proceedings.

British nationals Katie and John Frederick have been formally charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Craig Tennant in the town of Peyia, Cyprus. The accused, aged 42 and 20 respectively, are alleged to have been involved in the killing of Mr Tennant, who was 51 years old at the time of his death. The incident, which occurred on November 9, has triggered a significant legal and diplomatic response involving authorities in both Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

Critical Details of The Fatal Stabbing

Craig Tennant, a resident of Merseyside in England, was discovered with multiple stab injuries at his residence. According to police reports, he was found in a car at approximately 6:15 pm on the evening of November 9. Emergency services transported him to a local hospital, but he was subsequently pronounced dead. The preliminary medical findings indicate a violent altercation took place prior to the discovery of his body.

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A post-mortem autopsy provided the specific cause of death, revealing that Mr Tennant died from haemorrhagic shock. This shock was the result of severe internal bleeding, which stemmed from a critical aortic injury inflicted by a knife during the attack. The severity of the wound underscores the lethal nature of the instrument used in the crime, which investigators are still attempting to locate.

Identifying The Suspects and Their Motives

Katie Frederick is believed to have been Mr Tennant's romantic partner, creating a complex interpersonal dynamic surrounding the case. Her son, John Frederick, aged 20, is also charged alongside her. A third individual, a 35-year-old British national originally from Scotland who resides permanently in Cyprus, was identified as the partner of John Frederick. All three individuals are currently being held in connection with the alleged murder.

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The Fredericks, who are originally from Huyton in Merseyside, have been living in Cyprus. The involvement of a close family member of Mr Tennant suggests the altercation may have been personal in nature. Police have confirmed that the relationships between the victim and the primary suspects are central to the ongoing investigation into the events of that November evening.

Investigation Progress and Evidence Collection

Cypriot police have been conducting an extensive inquiry into the circumstances of the death. Lieutenant Plastiras Simillidis, a key police investigator, informed a Cypriot court that 69 statements have been taken from witnesses and other relevant parties so far. The investigation has involved extensive physical searches, including three premises and four vehicles, where authorities collected approximately 200 pieces of evidence.

Despite these efforts, the alleged murder weapon has not yet been recovered. Authorities searched a landfill site in a bid to locate the knife, but the search was unsuccessful at that stage. Investigators estimate that they need to take approximately 40 more statements to complete their witness interviews. The volume of evidence suggests a thorough and methodical approach to building the case against the suspects.

Future Court Steps and Diplomatic Support

The three suspects are currently being held on remand and are scheduled to appear at the district court on Thursday. They face charges of both murder and conspiracy to murder. The court proceedings will determine the next steps in the legal process, including potential bail hearings or extended detention as the investigation continues.

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The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed it is providing support to the family of the deceased British man. A spokesman stated that they are also assisting the families of the two detained British nationals involved in the case. The office has established contact with local Cypriot authorities to ensure that legal procedures are being followed correctly.

As the investigation moves forward, police are set to examine footage from 20 additional CCTV cameras. They are also awaiting the arrival of telecommunications data, which may provide further context to the movements and communications of those involved. Approximately 40 more witness statements remain to be taken, indicating that the inquiry is far from over. The case highlights the complexities of cross-border crime and the importance of international judicial cooperation.