British man searches for missing mother on Tenerife

A British man has flown to Tenerife to search for his missing 70-year-old mother, who has a brain tumour and memory damage. The police are working to locate her and ensure her safe return.

A British man, Gary Myers , has flown to Tenerife to search for his missing 70-year-old mother, Kathy, who has a brain tumour and memory damage .

She was last seen in Puertito de Guimar, a quiet coastal village on the island's southeastern coast, after getting off at the wrong bus stop returning home from the hospital. Mr Myers has urged anyone with information on his mother's whereabouts to contact the police. This is not the first time a Brit has gone missing on Tenerife this year, with two previous incidents involving Michael and Susan Hornby.

Michael was found hours after he went missing, while Susan was found in a ravine nearly 30 hours later and airlifted to hospital. The island's police are working to locate Kathy and ensure her safe return. Gary Myers' social media post on a Tenerife missing person's website has raised awareness about his mother's disappearance and the importance of enabling 'find my iPhone' on phones for safety.

The community has come together to help find Kathy, with well-wishers offering their support and advice. The police are appealing for anyone with information on Kathy's whereabouts to come forward and help bring her home safely. Gary Myers is joining the search for his mother on the largest Canary Island, where she owns a property and spends half of the year living with her husband Steve.

Mr Myers has made a social media post on a Tenerife missing person's website that said: 'Hi, my mum has gone missing whilst travelling home on the bus from the hospital in Candelaria. She was last seen in Puertito De Guimar at around 8pm last night. Her phone has died and she is a vulnerable person. She has a black T-shirt on.

Kathy Myers, went missing after she got off at the wrong bus stop returning home from the hospital Her son, Gary has flown out to search for his missing mother who is a 'vulnerable person' with 'damage to her memory' 'I'm on my way out to Tenerife now to look for her, but if there are any sightings could you please contact the police. She has been reported as a missing person.





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Gary Myers Kathy Myers Tenerife Missing Person Brain Tumour Memory Damage

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