British man's son claims Lee Andrews copied father's kidnap story in Dubai

The son of Albert Douglas, a British man who was jailed in Dubai, has accused Lee Andrews of fabricating a kidnapping story that mirrors his father's real ordeal. Andrews, who was reported missing by Katie Price, was later found to be in a Dubai prison. Wolfgang Douglas described Dubai as a 'fake city' and criticized Andrews as 'the fakest of them'. Meanwhile, Katie Price revealed details of a brief phone call with Andrews from prison, stating he had been interrogated and hooded, though authorities had control of his phone.

The son of a British man who was jailed in Dubai has doubled down on claims Lee Andrews copied his father's kidnap story . The so-called businessman, 43, vanished on May 13 in what Katie claimed was a kidnapping after he 'went dark' on her at the Dubai -Oman border.

Katie alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site'. The Daily Mail then revealed that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to Lee's father, which Katie debunked at the time. It's understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.

It has emerged that Lee's alleged 'kidnap' story eerily resembles what happened to British grandfather Albert Douglas, 63, who lived in Dubai and was arrested for financial fraud in 2019. Albert spent the following four years suffering in a series of high-security jails where he was tortured by guards, deprived of food and water, and witnessed the rape and suicides of fellow inmates.

The British millionaire was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2021, after months spent in detention, over his son's company's bounced cheques - despite evidence proving his own innocence. After his initial arrest in 2019, Mr Douglas was given bail while awaiting his court date and spent more than £850,000 on legal fees protesting his innocence.

The son of a British man who was jailed in Dubai has doubled down on claims Lee Andrews copied his father's kidnap story The Daily Mail then revealed that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, after Lee claimed he was 'kidnapped' Fearing he would be imprisoned for life and not given access to a fair trial, Mr Douglas attempted to flee detention in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, by crossing the border to Oman with the help of hired smugglers. He was arrested in February 2021, stripped and hooded, before being jailed in Al Ain Prison.

He was then transferred to a series of facilities in Dubai including Dur Dubai police station, Al Barsha and Al Awir Central Prison over the next several years. He was finally released last December and reunited with his family. Albert's real-life kidnap ordeal bears resemblance to the story Lee has told Katie and now Albert's son Wolfgang Douglas has spoken out.

'Dubai is a fake city. A fake world, a fake economy, with fake economics. It's a fake place filled with fake people', Wolfgang told the Mirror.

'Lee Andrews is probably the fakest of them between his fake teeth and his fake Instagram and his fake LinkedIn and his fake photographs with his AI. ' Wolfgang, from South Kensington, added: 'When you tell a lie, one of the biggest elements of a lie that holds it together, the glue or the substance of a lie, is the truth.

When you're living in Fantasy Island, as Lee Andrews lives in, what he needed to do was apply truth to his life.

' 'I feel very sorry for Katie Price that she's been duped, but he clearly has skill. His skill is a silver tongue, and the knowledge of how a lie works. He understands the mechanism of a lie.

' Katie has previously shared even more details about her two-minute phone call with Lee from prison - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks. She revealed he was shocked to learn he's become the 'most hated man in prison' after telling her he had been kidnapped and then going under the radar, giving the latest update on her money-making podcast, The Katie Price Show on Thursday.

She said she will find out more when he is released from Al Awir Central Prison on Monday, after he coughs up a four-figure sum. Moreover, despite her hopes for so-called private life, Katie told Lee he must do an interview to set a few things straight, because the British public 'deserve it' and 'think he's a scammer.

' She said on the podcast with her sister Sophie: 'Lee has been found alive! I don't know the full update. All I know is they thought he was a spy so he's been interrogated.

'I want to thank all the Interpol and the British Consulate and the Police for keeping me updated. They told me I would be a good detective too! They said I'd help so much by giving them clues to find him.

' She continued: 'I am happy as I didn't know where he had gone. He's been interrogated and had hoods on him. I need to find out when I can see him now. I only had a minute with him on the phone.

' Katie then clarified the reports that his phone had been turned back on last week amid his mysterious disappearance, saying: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' Katie alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and 'bundled into a van' while hooded and with his hands tied to be taken to a 'black site' She then also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. But then she blocked him.

They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him 'apparently you've followed another woman!...

' Katie continued: 'Then I told him 'you're the most hated man in Britain' - and he wanted to know why. I said everyone thinks you're a scammer and I said we'd talk about it all when you're out.

'I told him I thought he was dead. It doesn't sound like he's had a good time in prison. We need the full story when he's out. He is going to have to explain it all.

He needs to do an interview.

'The public deserve it - everyone thinks he's a con artist. He needs to come on this podcast! He's had lots of hate but let's give him a chance to tell his story.

' The prison - less than 20 miles from the city's shiny centre - has been described as 'hell on earth' and houses murderers, terrorists and rapists. It's time you knew the truth I'm Katie Hind, Consultant Editor Showbusiness, and I have met some real characters in my 20 years in the business. One celebrity threatened to slap me. Another sent me vile sexual texts.

Many have used words I can't repeat here. I've heard it all in my time, and now you should know the truth. Sign up to our Spotlight newsletter for free and I'll reveal the 20 rudest celebs I've ever met. During their first conversation since his disappearance, Lee told Katie that he was arrested and detained on suspicion of spying.

However, The Sun now understands Lee was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter. The publication claims authorities confirmed that he was not held over spying charges. It is understood Lee was arrested on May 14 after previously hiding out and keeping a deliberately low profile. On Wednesday evening, Katie revealed what else she said to Lee during their first conversation after he was arrested.

'I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don't know much more than that right now,' she told The Sun. The Foreign Office refused to confirm or deny whether Lee was being held in Dubai's notorious Al Awir prison on Wednesday.

However a spokesman repeated an earlier statement saying that UK consular officials were 'supporting the family' of a British man and were 'in contact with officials' in the UAE about his whereabouts. An FCDO spokesman said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with the local authorities.

' Lee had vanished 11 days before we revealed he was discovered in a prison, after sending Katie a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site', as he tried to make his way to London to be with her. He sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother-of-five, claiming he had been kidnapped. It is understood Lee was arrested on Thursday, May 14.

It came soon after Lee's dad, Peter, reportedly text Katie to explain where Lee was and later set up a phone call with him from the prison call box. Al Awir Central, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is notorious for its brutal conditions, with inmates tortured for confessions and suffering from horrific illnesses According to the publication, Lee had been keeping a low profile in the days before his arrest and had moved his belongings out of his apartment and into his dad's.

Al Awir Central, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is notorious for its brutal conditions, with inmates tortured for confessions and suffering from horrific illnesses. Dangerous prisoners are kept in unsanitary and overcrowded cells, alongside expats, including British citizens, many who are held without formal charges or coerced into making confessions. Lee is now facing what former detainees have described as inhumane conditions, where up to 15 men are forced to share a single room, sleeping on bunk beds and the floor.

Katie shared her devastation in the days after Lee first went missing and she couldn't contact her husband, who she married in January after a week-long romance. His family, who also said they were unable to contact Lee, filed a missing person's report at the British embassy. Over the weekend, his long-suffering father Peter – who is one of the few people in Dubai to support him – told the Daily Mail Lee was arrested by the UAE authorities.

The businessman said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held.

But he will call me later today. He is not at my house.

' A police source said: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested. ' The Daily Mail were dispatched to Dubai earlier this week after Katie announced her fourth husband was 'missing' and that she was concerned about his safety. The British Foreign Office were alerted but their staff in Dubai were unable to find any trace of him at the time. A spokesman said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with the local authorities.

' The Dubai authorities also then denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.





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