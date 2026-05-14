British man quarantined in Milan despite not having any symptoms

The man, in his 60s, was taken from his bed and breakfast in Milan and will now have to remain confined for a month. The quarantine was based on his travel plans in Italy. He and his companion will have to undergo testing and remain in quarantine till June 6.

The British man quarantined in Milan over hantavirus fears, despite not having any symptoms, was taken from the bed and breakfast he was staying in and will now have to remain locked up for a month.

The man, in his 60s, was traced to his B&B by police in Milan after being stopped at the guesthouse in the Pasteur area. Both he and his companion were taken to the Sacco hospital for testing and were later tested negative for the hantavirus. The man had spent 17 days touring Rome, Florence, Venice, and the Cinque Terre near Genoa in Italy before being quarantined.

His travel plans came to an abrupt halt because he had no private accommodation and was staying in a B&B. Guido Bertolaso, of the health department at Lombardy council in Milan, said that both men were identified at their B&B and will have to remain in quarantine until June 6 to ensure they don't develop the virus. The younger man will be allowed to return home





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British man quarantined in Milan despite not having any symptomsThe man, in his 60s, was taken from his bed and breakfast in Milan and will now have to remain confined for a month. The quarantine was based on his travel plans in Italy. He and his companion will have to undergo testing and remain in quarantine till June 6.

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