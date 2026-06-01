British Man Left in Coma After Falling from 20ft Wall on Spanish Island

A British man, Dan Bevis, 25, was left in a coma after falling from a 20ft wall during his stag do on a Spanish island. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones. His fiancée, Kirsty Elvins, 27, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover bills ahead of their July 3 wedding.

A British man, Dan Bevis , 25, was left in a coma after falling from a 20ft wall during his stag do on a Spanish island.

The incident occurred just two hours into his pre-wedding celebrations in Puerto Del Carmen, Lanzarote. Bevis, a father of one, had travelled to the island with his fiancée, Kirsty Elvins, 27, and their son. After dropping off his luggage at the hotel and having a few drinks at the first bar, Bevis fell backwards off the wall, suffering a traumatic brain injury. He landed head-first on the pavement, causing a bleed on his brain and multiple broken bones.

Bevis was rushed to the hospital, where he was taken to intensive care and put into a coma. Kirsty, a healthcare assistant, flew out to be by his side, along with their son. She explained that three ambulances attended the scene, along with police, but by the time they arrived, Bevis was unconscious and had a lot of blood pouring out of his head.

Thankfully, his travel insurance was able to cover his medical bill, as he had not consumed much alcohol prior to the accident. However, as Dan is self-employed, his family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover bills ahead of their July 3 wedding, as he is now house-bound in recovery. Kirsty advised travellers to get their GHIC card and travel insurance before going abroad, as it is a 'big thing'.

The couple is still making their final wedding payments, but the majority of the money they had put aside for it has since been used to prioritise Bevis' medical care. Kirsty is hopeful that Dan will have recovered enough to walk down the aisle with her, but he will still need a wheelchair. He is expected to be out of work for at least four to six weeks





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Dan Bevis Kirsty Elvins Puerto Del Carmen Lanzarote Spanish Island Stag Do Traumatic Brain Injury Gofundme

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