A British healthcare worker infected with Ebola in Congo is being evacuated to the UK for treatment at the Royal Free Hospital in London. The current outbreak has infected 10,600 people and killed more than 5,100.

A British healthcare worker being treated for Ebola in Congo is being evacuated to the United Kingdom, the government said Thursday. The patient is expected to be taken to the Royal Free Hospital in London, which has a high-level isolation unit that was used to treat patients from an Ebola outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2015.

The man is the first British patient evacuated from the current outbreak of the deadly virus. He is also the third person to have tested positive for Ebola to return to Europe during this outbreak. The Foreign Office said the UK procedures for dealing with infectious diseases had been activated and the risk to the public from Ebola is low. The disease is spreading in some of Congo remotest provinces.

Also read British Ebola Patient Evacuated from DRC as Africa CDC Warns UK

Ebola Outbreak Statistics and Spread

It has infected 10,600 people, more than 5,100 of whom have died. The outbreak has spread to 67 health zones across eight provinces, up from three zones when it was first declared in May. France confirmed a case in June in a doctor who had returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo. That doctor has since recovered.

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A Swiss woman believed to have contracted the virus in Uganda was medically evacuated to Geneva for treatment last month. Her husband, a diplomat, was held in isolation in Zurich. Dr Damien Tully, an infectious disease expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the infection of a British healthcare worker with Ebola is deeply concerning but not entirely unexpected.

He said healthcare workers are on the front line of these outbreaks, often treating severely ill patients under extremely challenging conditions. Even with rigorous protective measures, accidental exposures can occur, he added. A healthcare worker walks past a young patient in an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Another image shows a healthcare worker checking the temperature of a visitor at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, on Nov. 2, 2026.

Royal Free Hospital Preparedness Procedures

The outbreak continues to affect remote areas of the country, straining local health systems and international responders. The evacuation of the British patient highlights the ongoing risk to health workers responding to the outbreak. The Royal Free Hospital isolation unit is specially designed to safely treat patients with highly infectious diseases. UK authorities have activated procedures to manage the patient arrival and treatment while minimizing any risk to the public.

International health agencies continue to monitor the situation in Congo. The outbreak has grown significantly since it was first declared in May, with cases now reported in eight provinces. Efforts to contain the virus include vaccination, contact tracing, and treatment centers in affected areas.