British Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run in Thailand While High on Cocaine

A 51-year-old British businessman was arrested for allegedly hitting and running a doctor in Thailand on a tour boat while under the influence of cocaine. The doctor, Theerasuk Kawamatawong, suffered severe injuries and is now in a coma. Authorities are charging the businessman with reckless driving, failing to stop after a collision, and failing to report an accident.

A 51-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly hit-and-running a doctor in Thailand while high on cocaine. The man, who is a businessman and has been traveling on a Non-Immigrant Category-B business visa until December 25, was accused of driving a motorcycle into the doctor as he walked on the roadside on May 23, leaving the doctor with severe injuries.

Authorities claim that the man was under the influence of cocaine and did not stop after the collision, and was also riding without a licence. The doctor, Theerasuk Kawamatawong, is now in an induced coma at Bangkok Hospital Samui, having suffered a bleeding in the brainstem and significant brain swelling





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Thailand Hit-And-Run Cocaine British Man Tourist Arrested Reckless Driving Medical Accident

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