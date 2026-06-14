British-led operation seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker off Dorset coast in a daring six-hour raid. The operation was ordered by Sir Keir Starmer and was praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an important step against Russia's oil fleet.

A Russian shadow fleet tanker was anchored off the Dorset coast after it was seized in the first British-led operation against a Kremlin vessel. Royal Marine Commandos and specialist officers from the National Crime Agency boarded the vessel in the early hours of Sunday in a daring, six-hour raid.

The mission, ordered by Sir Keir Starmer, was praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an important step against Russia's oil fleet. The dramatic escalation comes the same week the under-fire Prime Minister jets off to the G7 summit, with military commanders in despair over Labour's failure to publish the Defence Investment Plan (DIP). Conservative MP and former Army officer Ben Obese-Jecty said the raid against the Cameroon-flagged Smyrtos was convenient.

He said Starmer desperately needs to look strong on defence after the Healey and Carns resignations. He added it's almost as if Keir Starmer needed to discuss a win around defence before the G7, NATO and a crucial by-election. Heavily-armed personnel were seen taking control and checking through paperwork on the bridge Keir Starmer insisted the six-hour operation was successful and reminds Russia that the UK is prepared to act.

The Smyrtos had been at sea for nine days after leaving the port of Ust Luga near St Petersburg on June 5 laden with crude. An RAF Poseidon P-8 was cleared for take-off from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland towards the Channel. The Royal Navy's HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury acted as a surface screen around the 801ft-long tanker.

Chinook, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters carrying Special Boat Service and 42 Commando troops took off from an undisclosed location in the South West where final rehearsals for the raid had taken place. The SBS, equipped with Canadian C8 assault rifles and night vision goggles, were the first to approach the Smyrtos. Their role was to secure it.

Moving tactically and with their rifles pulled tight into their shoulders, the troops raced to the bridge to neutralise any threat posed by her captain and crew. They were followed by Royal Marines from 42 Commando whose responsibilities included searching the ship and protecting the National Crime Agency officers who do not carry weapons. Commandos captured 25 crew members on board the vessel.

Royal Marines commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Tom Quinn said crew on the ship did not pose any resistance to the take over. Ministry of Defence footage showed Commandos moving in formation down staircases and from room to room and guarding NCA officers as they studied documentation aboard. A 38-year-old Indian national has been arrested after British armed forces intercepted a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel in the early hours of Sunday, the National Crime Agency said.

An NCA spokesperson said following the interdiction of a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the early hours of 14 June, a 38-year-old Indian national has been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of suspected sanctions offences under the Russia Regulations. He has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed by NCA investigators. It is understood 24 Georgian and Indian crew members remain on board and are assisting with the investigation.

The MoD said the CMR Smyrtos has been sailing under a false Cameroonian flag. Video shows helicopters intercepting the Smyrtos in the first operation of its kind, with forces fast-roping down on to the vessel. The striking footage was taken around dawn amid calm weather in the Channel. After the raid, Sir Keir immediately went on social media to praise the operation while the MoD flooded social media with footage.

The Smyrtos was steered towards Portland where she is expected to remain pending investigations. The tanker has been subject to UK sanctions since 2025





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British-Led Operation Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Dorset Coast Sir Keir Starmer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Defence Investment Plan G7 Summit NATO By-Election Cameroon-Flagged Smyrtos RAF Poseidon P-8 Royal Navy's HMS Sutherland HMS Ledbury Chinook Wildcat Merlin Helicopters Special Boat Service 42 Commando Troops National Crime Agency Lieutenant Colonel Tom Quinn Indian National Sanctions Offences Russia Regulations CMR Smyrtos False Cameroonian Flag UK Sanctions

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