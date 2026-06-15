British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a social media ban for young teenagers.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, not pictured, attend a business roundtable meeting in Downing Street in London, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

“How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said in a statement released Sunday.

“This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working. "from members of his own party over what they see as poor leadership, said he would be announcing a “world-leading” action to protect children. He suggested it be more prohibitive than the Australian-style ban on social media for children under 16.

The Sunday Times reported that the U.K. would also restrict chatbots, features on some gaming apps and place a curfew aimed at preventing older teens from late-night scrolling. The under-16 ban would apply to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit, the Times reported. The decision follows a public comment period in which the government got 116,000 responses from parents, the tech industry and children.

The number of responses was second only to one seeking input about equal marriage in 2012. The vast majority of respondents wanted an under-16 ban, including youths, said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who added that a ban should be part of other measures.

“I don’t think banning social media on its own is the silver bullet solution, but I do think Australia has shown very clearly that it has a significant role to play,” Nandy told BBC on Sunday. The ban could further inflame tensions with the U.S., which has warned that regulations should be narrow and not violate free speech protections, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in London.

It said it was also concerned that regulations would place greater burdens on American technology companies. Jon Crowcroft, a communications systems professor at University of Cambridge, said people supporting social bans are well-meaning but probably misguided, and changes could prevent children from accessing sites they need.

“There is a real risk this will drive some users to worse sites and policing devices is close to impossible technically,” Crowcroft said. “Policing platforms is far easier, if only regulators would bother. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. She's Been Riding With the Spurs for Decades — and She's Not Stopping NowSA Won't Play Like That: Locals Vow to Keep It Classy for Game 5A year after the flood took her husband, she's still trying to heal$115K courtside seats for Game 5 in San AntonioFans electrified by the Spurs' halftime lead"Go Spurs Go" — in the middle of New York CityA new tool lets you see how many school misconduct reports are in Texas





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Technology Lisa Nandy Keir Starmer Jon Crowcroft Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Agree to Wording of Deal to End War, Pakistan's Prime Minister SaysThe US and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, with Pakistan's prime minister announcing the agreement. The deal is seen as a major breakthrough in the region and has the potential to bring an end to the long-standing conflict between the two nations.

Read more »

Albanian Prime Minister Accuses Iran of Disinformation and Political ManipulationAlbanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has accused Iran of using disinformation and political manipulation to promote the protest movement against a $1.6 billion luxury resort project spearheaded by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Read more »

Romania's president nominates Adrian Vestea as prime minister after his previous pick withdrawsRomanian President Nicusor Dan has nominated Adrian Vestea as prime minister to resolve a political crisis.

Read more »

British leader expected to impose teen social media ban that goes further than Australia'sBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a social media ban for young teenagers.

Read more »