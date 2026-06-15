British leader expected to impose teen social media ban that goes further than Australia's

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a social media ban for young teenagers. Starmer will speak Monday about efforts to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time.

Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil , killing 6Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsPresident Donald Trump gets 80th birthday bash fueled by UFC fights on the White House lawnAP Entertainment WireOil and gas supplies could take months to return to normal after Iran deal, energy experts sayLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionAP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionAP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7





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