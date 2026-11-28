Lawyer David Haigh receives police protection and trackers after UAE state security threats emerge. The case involves high-profile custody disputes with Dubai royalty and allegations of state-sponsored hacking and intimidation.

Leading British attorney David Haigh has been placed under active police protection following credible allegations that United Arab Emirates state security operatives have issued direct death threats against him. Counter-terrorism officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have conducted repeated home visits to ensure his safety, while local authorities have issued him with a portable tracking device and a panic alarm.

Core Threats and Official Response

The security measures were implemented last month after one of Mr Haigh's female clients provided a sworn witness statement to the police detailing threats aimed at the lawyer. The client, Zeynab Javadli, alleges that during her interrogation in Dubai, UAE State Security officers explicitly identified Mr Haigh as an enemy of the state and told her he would not remain alive for long. They allegedly stated they would deal with him for good, prompting the urgent safety protocols for the 49-year-old legal practitioner.

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Mr Haigh formally raised these concerns in an email to his Member of Parliament, Andrew George, who represents the St Ives constituency. Mr George subsequently contacted Security Minister Dan Jarvis to inquire about government action regarding the allegations, which include state hacking of devices, life threats, and alleged failures by relevant authorities to investigate properly.

Minister Jarvis responded by stating that any attempt by a foreign state or its agents to intimidate, harass, surveil, or target individuals in the UK is utterly unacceptable and will never be tolerated. However, he declined to specify the exact security actions or diplomatic steps the Government was currently taking in response to the death threats.

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Client Case and Legal Context

Mr Haigh is currently acting for Zeynab Javadli, a 35-year-old former rhythmic gymnast for Azerbaijan and the ex-wife of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Saeed is the nephew of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the Prime Minister of the UAE. Ms Javadli has been arrested and charged in Dubai with kidnapping her own three children, all girls under the age of eleven.

Ms Javadli denies the kidnapping allegations and has appealed to the United Nations to investigate her claims of being drugged and tortured while in custody. She asserts that the threats against her lawyer were made by her interrogators to intimidate her into compliance with their demands regarding the custody of her children.

Mr Haigh stated that he is attempting to reunite Ms Javadli with her children in the face of opposition from a powerful Dubai prince. He explained that he is using publicity as a strategic tool in the legal battle, a tactic that he believes is embarrassing for the royal family and likely provoking the hostile responses from UAE security agencies.

History of Surveillance and Royal Disputes

This is not the first time Mr Haigh has been targeted by UAE state security. In 2020, it emerged that his mobile phone had been hacked, with suspicion falling on UAE state security officers. Forensic analysis conducted by Amnesty International revealed that Pegasus spyware, powerful surveillance software developed in Israel, had been used to monitor his communications.

At the time of the hacking, Mr Haigh was assisting the legal team of Princess Haya of Jordan, the former wife of Sheikh Mohammed. Princess Haya fled the UAE in 2019, claiming she feared for her life. In 2021, the High Court in London ruled that Sheikh Mohammed had interfered with British justice by ordering the hacking of her phone and those of her solicitors.

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Princess Haya, who was living in the UK at the time, was awarded full custody of her children following the court's decision. This ruling reinforced concerns among legal experts and activists about the reach of UAE state power into UK judicial processes and the safety of those representing high-profile figures disputing with the ruling family.

Precedents and Ongoing Activism

Mr Haigh's work has a long history of challenging the UAE leadership. In 2000, Princess Shamsa, another of Sheikh Mohammed's daughters, was abducted in Cambridge and forcibly returned to Dubai after escaping from the Sheikh's Surrey estate. Mr Haigh gave a witness statement to Cambridgeshire Police at the time and now believes his computers were already being hacked by UAE agents in what would be a 19-year gap before his recent Pegasus incident.

Furthermore, in 2018, Princess Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed's 25 children, attempted to escape the UAE. She claimed in a video message that she had been forbidden from leaving since 2000. Her boat was intercepted by commandos in the Indian Ocean and she was forcibly returned to Dubai. Mr Haigh co-founded the Free Latifa campaign in support of her escape attempt.

Additionally, Mr Haigh advised Randa al-Banna, Sheikh Mohammed's former wife, who was expelled from Dubai in 1970. His continued involvement in these high-stakes family and custody disputes has placed him at the center of international legal and political friction, necessitating the enhanced security measures currently in place.