British Land's Stronger-than-Expected Profits Fuel Growth in AI-Led Office Space Demand

British Land has reported stronger-than-expected profits due to increasing demand for office spaces from AI companies. The FTSE 100 firm witnessed a 3.8 million square feet of property leasing at 7.2 per cent ahead of estimated rental value.

British Land reported stronger-than-expected profits amid growing demand for office space from AI companies. The FTSE 100 firm said its office campuses had benefited from deals with new AI-linked tenants, including Anthropic .

British Land leased 3.8 million square feet of property in the year to the end of March at 7.2 per cent ahead of estimated rental value. Take-up for offices in central London rose to its highest level in 20 years, while British Land also cashed in on growing demand for retail parks and campuses.

British Land said it had seen a strong performance across its retail parks, which include Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh and Whiteley in Hampshire, with occupancy at 99 per cent. The firm's recurring underlying profits increased by 5 per cent to £294 million in the year to the end of March, surpassing analyst forecasts.

Earnings per share rose by 1 per cent to 28.9p. Looking ahead, British Land expects current annual earnings per share to rise at least five per cent to at least 30.5p. It reiterated the longer-term outlook for 3-6 per cent growth in subsequent years. Shares in British Land fell 0.17 per cent or 0.64p to 377.56p on Thursday, having slipped 8 per cent in the past year





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Land Office Campuses AI Companies Artificial Intelligence Anthropic Retail Parks Retail Campuses Occupancy Earnings Per Share Underlying Profits Analyst Forecasts FTSE 100

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Twin Cities, Vikings Expected to Officially Land 2028 NFL Draft This WeekThe NFL could reveal the 2028 NFL Draft plans during the annual spring meetings, which are happening Tuesday-Wednesday in Orlando.

Read more »

Seattle Residents Call for Stronger Response After Four Shootings in 72 HoursNeighbors along Seattle's Aurora Avenue are asking for a better response from police and the city after they reported four separate shootings with the same block in 72 hours.

Read more »

Dr Martens Tones Down Discounts, Boosts Margins for Stronger GrowthDr Martens, a UK-based footwear brand, has announced a return to profit growth. The company has tightened its discounting and boosted its margins by focusing on selling products at full price. This strategy has resulted in enhanced gross margins and a 61% increase in adjusted pre-tax profits.

Read more »

British Defence Secretary John Healey 'pledges to back British manufacturers in equipment purchase'The news highlights the efforts of the UK to enhance its defense capabilities, particularly against Russia. It also mentions Japan's concern about Britain's commitment to the GCAP Tempest project and AUKUS submarine alliance involving its nation, raising doubts about the UK's future involvement in multinational defense projects.

Read more »