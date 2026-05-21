British Journalist Experiences Firsthand the Horrors of Life in CECOT, El Salvador's Prison for 'The Worst Among Us'

The terrorist confinement centre (CECOT) in El Salvador holds members of two of the most savage rival gangs the world has seen. The journalist, for the first time, provided an account of their daily experiences at CECOT, offering a chilling first-hand insight into the horror that awaits those incarcerated.

Sunk deep into shaven and elaborately tattooed skulls, a hundred pairs of hollow and dark eyes stare directly into mine. The men these eyes belong to have committed unspeakable crimes, such as rape, torture, murder, mutilation, and even decapitation and horrifically brutal gang-rape followed by death.

My journey to the world-renowned prison that holds them, the Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT), was filled with an unsettling presence as these 100 perpetrators of brutality were brought under heavy surveillance before being sent for security checks. A chilling reminder of the horrors they've inflicted on their community





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CECOT El Salvador Rival Gangs Mass Incarceration Scary First-Hand Experiences

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