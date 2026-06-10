British-Iranian woman says she won't feel safe in UK until Government takes stronger action against Iran's IRGC

A British-Iranian woman who was brutally beaten, tortured and threatened under the Islamic regime says she will not feel any safer living in the UK until the Government takes stronger action against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A British-Iranian woman who was brutally beaten, tortured and threatened under the Islamic regime says she will not feel any safer living in the UK until the Government takes stronger action.

Nasrin Roshan, 62, who is originally from Tehran and has twice been imprisoned as a dissident, claims to have suffered severe emotional, mental and physical abuse at the hands of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Now living in London, she is one of several voices behind the newly launched Ban IRGC campaign, which is calling on the UK government to join the US and Europe in proscribing the group as a terrorist organisation.

The violent, Islamist-extremist IRGC was founded shortly after the 1979 revolution by loyal followers of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini to defend the regime. It uses a mix of terror, extreme violence and ideological warfare to safeguard the Islamic Republic's revolution and target its enemies. The IRGC was the force behind a deadly crackdown of anti-government protesters at the start of the year, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30,000 people.

But the IRGC's grip stretches far beyond the geographical boundaries of Iran. It has been linked to a string of kidnaps, assassinations and terror attacks, and is said to have funded proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Nasrin Roshan, 62, claims to have endured severe emotional, mental and physical abuse at the hands of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) The IRGC was the force behind a deadly crackdown of anti-government protesters at the start of the year, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30,000 people (file pic) Tehran's notorious Evin prison where Roshan was held as a teenager and again in 2023 at the age of 59, where she was subjected to brutal treatment Meanwhile a series of recent arson attacks and stabbings against Jewish and Iranian targets across London has prompted counter-terrorism police to investigate whether Iranian proxies in the UK are responsible.

On Tuesday, proscription moved a step closer after the introduction of the National Security (State Threats) Bill in Parliament. The new law - which could come into effect within weeks - will see the Home Secretary handed counter terrorism-style powers to stand up to state-linked groups, including the IRGC, that pose a threat to national security.

In Roshan's mind, the UK government's failure to outlaw or take stronger action against the IRGC has helped prop up the regime - and allowed Iran to bring terror to Britain's streets.

'I'm not feeling safe in this country, I don't feel safe to express my opinions,' Roshan told Daily Mail, claiming she has been physically attacked while taking part in vigils for victims of the regime. 'The UK can't claim to be a democracy if you can no longer feel safe. ' Roshan's feelings are a damning indictment against Britain, which offered her a place of refuge after spells of detention inside Tehran's notorious Evin Prison.

Read More Son of British couple who have been jailed in Iran for 'spying' calls for prisoner swap - as No 10 rules out exchanging UK's 'worst stalker' with Tehran Built in 1972, the infamous detention facility has become internationally renowned for its systemic human rights abuses - which include beatings, electric shocks, forced confessions and sexual abuse. Her maltreatment at the prison has thankfully not left permanent physical injuries, but there is a 'scar on my soul', Roshan said.

She was still a teenager when she was handed a four-year prison sentence in 1981, having been detained for her political views. Roshan revealed she had tried to rally her classmates against the extremist Islamist views of the regime, which differed vastly from her pre-revolution memories of growing up under the Shah.

She recalled: 'From day one, when they took over, they started to execute a lot of elites and nobles in Iran, and then slowly they removed equality, they enforced the compulsory hijab, they put journalists in prison, they shut down the newspapers and magazines.

'They tried to control and manipulate things, and turn the country into a dictatorship. ' Aged 18, she still remembers the moment 'monster' IRGC officials 'broke into the house like savages' to take her away to Evin prison after she tried to stand up against the regime. 'From the moment I got inside, they started to beat me up, all different men,' she recalled. 'They forced me to wear a chador .

The first person beat me, then they passed me to the next person and so on until I ended up in an interrogation room.

'They separated the boys from the girls, and as I looked around some people were bleeding. A guy came up to me and asked, 'What's your shoe size?

' I told him it was 37 European size, and he said, 'OK, I'll make it 40'. 'I didn't understand until later when they took me to the room to torture m





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IRGC Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Nasrin Roshan Ban IRGC Campaign UK Government Terrorism Counter-Terrorism National Security (State Threats) Bill Evin Prison Human Rights Abuses

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