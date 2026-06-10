British-Iranian woman calls for stronger action against IRGC after brutal abuse

Nasrin Roshan, a British-Iranian woman who has been imprisoned and subjected to abuse by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), calls for the UK government to take stronger action against the group. She claims to have suffered severe emotional, mental, and physical abuse at the hands of the IRGC and believes that the UK cannot claim to be a democracy if it cannot ensure safety for its citizens.

A British- Iran ian woman who was brutally beaten, tortured, and threatened under the Islamic regime says she will not feel any safer living in the UK until the Government takes stronger action.

Nasrin Roshan, 62, who is originally from Tehran and has twice been imprisoned as a dissident, claims to have suffered severe emotional, mental, and physical abuse at the hands of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Now living in London, she is one of several voices behind the newly launched Ban IRGC campaign, which is calling on the UK government to join the US and Europe in proscribing the group as a terrorist organisation





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRGC Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Iran Ayatollah Khomeini Anti-Government Protesters Kidnaps Assassinations Terror Attacks Proxy Groups Hezbollah Hamas Houthis Evin Prison Human Rights Abuses Compulsory Hijab Journalist Newspapers Magazines Dictatorship Shoe Size Torture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Watchdog Demands Visa Revocation for Iranian Soccer Team Over 'Soft War' Allegations and IRGC TiesA letter from United Against Nuclear Iran to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges the US to deny or revoke visas for Iran's World Cup soccer team, citing evidence of deep integration with IRGC commanders and a plot to exploit the tournament for a 'soft war' against America, including a sanctioned commander's speech framing the event as a battlefield.

Read more »

Iranian Football Federation accuses United States of blocking tickets and visas ahead of 2026 World CupIran's football federation says the U.S. has stripped the team of its allocated ticket share and denied visas to key staff, alleging political discrimination aheAd of the 2026 Planet Cup group matches.

Read more »

British-Iranian woman says she won't feel safe in UK until Government takes stronger action against Iran's IRGCA British-Iranian woman who was brutally beaten, tortured and threatened under the Islamic regime says she will not feel any safer living in the UK until the Government takes stronger action against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Read more »

Britain introduces sweeping new powers to target foreign state-linked groups including Iran's IRGCBritain's new National Security Bill would grant sweeping powers to designate foreign state-linked groups involved in assassination plots and sabotage.

Read more »