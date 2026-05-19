British Honours Ceremony Honors Cynthia Erivo, Matt Lucas, and Darts Player Luke Littler

The investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle honored star-studded guests including Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, Broadway star Matt Lucas, and darts player Luke Littler.

Cynthia Erivo and Matt Lucas were among the star-studded guests receiving honours at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday afternoon. During the ceremony, the stars were awarded medals by Prince William before proudly posing with their new silverware in the grounds of the castle.

Wicked actress, Cynthia, 39, who is currently appearing on the West End in one-woman show Dracula, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours list for her services to music and drama. The Broadway star trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has gone on to achieve critical and audience acclaim for her acting work.

Cynthia is best recognised for her role as the green witch Elphaba in the two-part film version of the musical Wicked alongside pop star Ariana Grande. Cynthia was wearing a structured black jacket and maxi skirt for the occasion, completing the look with a quirky hat and her signature long nails. Matt Lucas was made an OBE for services to drama in the New Year Honours.

Also receiving an honour was darts player Luke Littler, who was made an MBE for services to the sport in the King's Birthday Honours last year. When his MBE was announced in June, he said: 'To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible and it is a proud moment. It's unbelievable what I've done for my sport. I'm happy, my family is happy and I can't wait to receive it.





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{ Term: Windsor Castle } { Term: Investiture Ceremony } { Term: Cynthia Erivo } { Term: Matt Lucas } { Term: Wicked } { Term: Dracula } { Term: Broadway Star } { Term: Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art { Term: Elphaba } { Term: Ariana Grande } { Term: Services To Drama } { Term: Little Britain } { Term: Come Fly With Me } { Term: Cynthia Erivo } { Term: Royal Family } { Term: Prince William } { Term: New Year Honours List } { Term: O MBE } { Term: Services To Music And Drama } { Term: O CBE } { Term: Music Awards } { Term: Drama Awards }

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