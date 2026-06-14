British holidaymakers opt for micro-staycations as staycation summer takes off

Research from the Camping and Caravan Club shows a 6 per cent increase in members traveling within a 51-100 mile radius of their home, and a 7 per cent dip in average distance traveled. Families are embracing the idea of short, sweet breaks close to home, with many opting for micro-staycations.

A bumper staycation summer has been on the cards since the Middle East conflict first broke out in February - but British holidaymakers look set to take the concept of a trip on UK shores to a new level.

The micro-staycation is upon us, where families pack their suitcases for a break away, load up the car... and then get out ten minutes later having arrived at their destination. Research from the Camping and Caravan Club backs up the trend, with its 730,000 members increasingly saying they enjoy holidays within a short radius of where they live.

The organisation, founded in 1901, says it has seen a 6 per cent increase in the number of members travelling between 51 and 100 miles from where they live to its sites this year. Based on the same period last year, there's also been a 7 per cent dip in the average distance travelled, says the holiday brand, suggesting home is where the heart is for many people - even on holiday.

Rebecca Humphrey, 33, and husband Ollie, 38, from Staffordshire, are passionate converts to the idea of keeping journeys short and sweet. Rebecca Humphrey, 33, and husband Ollie, 38, pictured with Harriet, seven, and Charlie, three, are away most weekends - and say they're huge fans of staying local - with plans to holiday with friends just ten minutes from their home on the horizon next month Rebecca, mum to Harriet, seven, and Charlie, three, admits that packing up the family caravan on a Friday afternoon isn't without effort - but says it's worth every moment when she's nursing a glass of wine at 6pm while most of her fellow holidaymakers are still bumper-to-bumper trying to get to their weekend retreat.

The content creator, who talks about the family's adventures in their Swift Elegance Grande 850 caravan on her Touring with Riva Instagram page, says one of their favourite places to stay is the family-run Lower Micklin Touring Park just outside Alton in Staffordshire, which is a ten-minute drive from their home. She tells the Daily Mail: 'I think a lot of people think you've got to travel really far to all these amazing places, but actually there's always so many gorgeous places on your doorstep that you might not have heard about.

Micro staycations have become the family's favourite pursuit since Rebecca and Ollie first discovered caravan holidays before they had children 'You don't have to go far from home... but you can feel like you're anywhere.

' The kids love their weekends away, Rebecca adds, and says she often drops them off at school after a weeknight away because they've pitched up at a site that's within easy driving distance. Another big factor when it comes to the family's micro staycations? Husband Ollie is a HGV driver, so he's reluctant to get back on the road once the working week is done. Rebecca says: 'He knows what roads are going to be bad.

If you're going to leave the house and sit in traffic going down the M6, because you're driving somewhere that's three hours away, you may as well stay at home.

' Camping expert Suzanne Elsworth lives in Cockermouth in Cumbria and pencils in a holiday on her home turf at least once a year.

A micro staycation is an annual event for camping expert Suzanne Elsworth who says herself and husband David have pitched up their tent for a weekend just ten miles from their home in Cockermouth at Great Langdale The author says the couple can be 'by a lake, at the coast or up a fell in 15 minutes' of their home - but that going overnight or for a weekend still makes it feel like a holiday Being on the outskirts of the Lake District National Park means the author can be 'by a lake, at the coast or up a fell in 15 minutes' and says while she loves more far-flung adventures, she's just as easily persuaded by what's on her doorstep.

'Holidaying so close to home means that we can easily be at our destination, settled and relaxed with no stressful journey, then be home for work or whatever in no time at all. ' She explains: 'We have at least one holiday a year in the county, with overnights and weekends away here regularly too. Sometimes we camp, sometimes self catering, sometimes hotels - we love the whole mix.

'The closest place to home that we've stayed is Allonby, a cute little seaside village just ten miles away. Our Patterdale Terrier, Sparky, loves to be at the beach.

' The travel expert, author of A Practical Guide to Camping, says getting under canvas is a cheap way to see your home turf through a different lens. 'Our favourite place to camp is Great Langdale, one of the Lake District's most stunning valleys. We've even pitched our tent there for a night out on New Year's Eve. It's the perfect place to be out of the tourist season and is gorgeous whatever the weather.

' 'The coast of Cumbria is underrated and I'd totally recommend a visit. It's much quieter than the crammed commercial honeypots of the Lakes, which we tend to avoid in the Summer, enjoying the beauty of Autumn and Winter there instea





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Micro-Staycations Staycation Summer Camping And Caravan Club Holiday Trends Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prized Badgers Commit Clears Up Intentions After Camping With Florida StateWisconsin's pièce de résistance in 2027 is still committed...for now.

Read more »

Essential Safety Devices for Remote Camping: PLBs vs. Satellite MessengersWhen camping or hiking beyond cellular range, a smartphone may not suffice for emergencies. Compare personal locator beacons (PLBs) and satellite messengers to determine which safety device best suits your backcountry adventures, including features, costs, and subscription requirements.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury Whips Up 'Easy' Rice Pudding in New Caravan KitchenVenezuela Fury, 16, has been entertaining her 1.3million followers with her honest musings and candid moments, from cooking to kitting out her and Noah's static caravan home. The new video comes after Venezuela is reportedly being eyed up by executives for a fly on the wall TV series.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury Whips Up Easy Rice Pudding in Her New Caravan KitchenVenezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, has tried her hand at cooking by whipping up an easy rice pudding in her new caravan kitchen on TikTok. The new video comes after Venezuela is reportedly being eyed up by executives for a fly on the wall TV series. Following the success of the Netflix series House Of Furys, it is no wonder bosses are wanting to draw on the Fury popularity.

Read more »