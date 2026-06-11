British holidaymakers face growing healthcare costs abroad

New NHS figures reveal that millions of pounds are being spent on medical treatment across European hotspots, with UK holidaymakers racking up £181.7 million in overseas healthcare costs. Spain recorded the highest number of claims, with 41,454 cases worth £24.1 million, accounting for more than four in ten claims. Poland ranked second, despite being only the ninth most-visited destination for UK travellers. The country recorded 22,249 claims worth £5.3 million, placing it ahead of popular destinations such as France and Italy. Other countries in the top 10 were: Belgium, Austria, The Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, and Czechia. The findings come as 1.29 million GHIC cards are due to expire this year, with 62 per cent expiring during the summer months, while a further 157,866 EHIC cards are also set to expire.

British holidaymakers are facing growing healthcare costs abroad , with new NHS figures revealing millions of pounds are being spent on medical treatment across European hotspots.

Data from the NHS Business Services Authority shows UK holidaymakers racked up £181.7 million in overseas healthcare costs. In 2025 alone, more than 102,000 claims were made using EHIC and GHIC cards, highlighting how often Britons become ill or injured while travelling. Spain recorded the highest number of claims, with 41,454 cases worth £24.1 million, accounting for more than four in ten claims. Poland ranked second, despite being only the ninth most-visited destination for UK travellers.

The country recorded 22,249 claims worth £5.3 million, placing it ahead of popular destinations such as France and Italy. Germany, meanwhile, saw 6,559 claims costing £5.2 million, while France recorded 4,085 claims worth £9.3 million. Other countries in the top 10 were: Belgium, with 4,404 claims totalling £2.85 million, Austria, with 4,042 claims (£3.43 million), and The Netherlands, with 2,705 claims (£3.49 million).

Spain has emerged as the European country with the highest number of medical claims, totalling £24.1 million in 2025. Rounding out the list is Croatia, with 2,605 claims (£775,000), Italy, with 2,351 claims (£2.13 million), and Czechia, with 2,134 claims (£592,000). Although GHIC and EHIC cards provide access to state healthcare in many European countries, treatment is not always free.

Travellers may still need to pay upfront, cover prescription costs, or claim expenses back later - and costs can rise quickly, particularly during lengthy hospital stays. Dr John Akinjolire, a GP working with PayingTooMuch, said the figures were not surprising, adding: 'These figures show that healthcare risk doesn’t necessarily follow the popularity of a holiday destination.

'Unfortunately, many holidaymakers rarely consider the medical implications of a trip until something goes wrong. By that point, they’re already abroad, already unwell, and already facing unexpected costs that they hadn’t budgeted for.

' He said Poland’s high ranking may reflect the number of people visiting family, staying for longer periods, or travelling outside traditional holiday patterns, making them more likely to use local healthcare services. The findings come as 1.29 million GHIC cards are due to expire this year, with 62 per cent expiring during the summer months, while a further 157,866 EHIC cards are also set to expire.

Dr Akinjolire warned that while GHICs are useful, they should not be relied on alone. Join the discussionShould UK taxpayers have to foot the bill for Britons’ medical costs abroad, or should travellers be forced to pay their own way? What’s your view





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