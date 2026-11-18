Tyler Buchanan sentenced to six years for leading cyberattacks on US firms and linking to Scattered Spider group responsible for M&S and Co-op hacks. Key details on the £8.8 million theft and phishing scheme.

Tyler Buchanan, a 24-year-old British national from Dundee, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his central role in a massive cybercriminal enterprise. United States District Judge John W. Holcomb handed down the sentence in Santa Ana, California, concluding proceedings for a scheme that stole nearly £9 million in cryptocurrency from at least a dozen American companies.

Core Details of the Phishing Scheme

Buchanan admitted to orchestrating a sophisticated social engineering campaign that targeted employees of major corporations across the United States. From September 2021 to April 2023, his group deployed hundreds of Short Message Service (SMS) phishing messages to mobile phones. These messages falsely claimed that corporate accounts were scheduled for deactivation, creating a sense of urgency among recipients.

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The fraudulent texts contained links directing victims to websites that meticulously mimicked legitimate corporate portals or IT supplier login pages. Once employees entered their personal identifying information, usernames, and passwords on these fake sites, the data was automatically transmitted to an online Telegram channel administered by Buchanan and his co-conspirators.

Using these stolen credentials, the hackers infiltrated company computer systems and accessed individual cryptocurrency wallets. The operation resulted in the theft of £8.8 million worth of virtual currency, with digital devices found at Buchanan's home in Dundee containing text files with victim seed phrases and login details.

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Link to Scattered Spider and UK Supermarket Attacks

The sentencing highlights Buchanan's association with the notorious hacker collective known as Scattered Spider, a group believed to consist of approximately 1,000 primarily British and American young men. This organization has gained global infamy for executing high-profile cyberattacks on major global brands, often demanding substantial ransom payments in exchange for restoring compromised systems.

Investigators believe Scattered Spider is directly responsible for the devastating cyberattacks that crippled British supermarkets Marks & Spencer and Co-op during the spring and summer of 2025. Those incidents left supermarket shelves empty for weeks and forced Marks & Spencer to halt all online orders and payment processing temporarily.

Buchanan's plea agreement acknowledges his participation in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty in April to these charges, admitting that he and his network conducted virtual currency thefts against interactive entertainment firms, telecommunications providers, and technology suppliers.

Legal Proceedings and Co-Conspirator Sentences

Buchanan was arrested in Spain in 2024 and subsequently extradited to the United States last year. He has remained in custody since April 2025 while awaiting sentencing. The investigation was a multi-agency effort involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Police Scotland, and the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

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Buchanan is the fifth and final defendant to be sentenced in this extensive case. His four co-conspirators, who operated from within the United States, received prison terms ranging from 18 months to ten years. The US Department of Justice highlighted that the thefts had severe, life-altering consequences for the victims affected by the intrusion.

Restitution Hearing and Future Court Dates

The court has scheduled a restitution hearing for next month to determine the financial compensation owed to the victims of the cyberattack. This proceeding will address the restitution of the stolen funds and assess the damages incurred by the targeted companies and individuals.

The case underscores the increasing threat posed by organized cybercriminal groups targeting critical infrastructure and major retail brands. The six-year sentence for Buchanan serves as a significant judicial response to the scale and impact of the digital thefts committed by Scattered Spider and its affiliated operatives.