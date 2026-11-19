Megan Ferguson details the harrowing jail conditions of her father Simon in Fujairah and criticizes the British embassy for delayed consular assistance and lack of contact.

Simon Ferguson, a 64-year-old British national detained in the United Arab Emirates, has been granted approval for a British Embassy visit after more than four weeks of isolation in a Fujairah jail. His daughter, Megan Ferguson, confirmed that the long-delayed consular engagement finally took place, resolving the uncertainty that had plagued the family since Simon surrendered to authorities over unpaid debts.

The update marks a significant shift from the initial 21 days of complete silence during which Megan was barred from speaking to her father. The British Embassy had previously informed the family they would visit, but the meeting was repeatedly postponed until it finally occurred in late December, ending a period where Simon was left without any official contact or legal clarity.

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Following the embassy visit, Simon received news that he would be transferred from the overcrowded cell where he was housed with 22 other men to a new wing of the detention center. He described the move as happening on a Tuesday, granting him significantly more space to move around and relieving the severe physical confinement he endured in the single-toilet cell block.

The previous detention conditions were described as harrowing by Megan, who reported that daily fights broke out in the cramped quarters. Simon survived on a limited diet of flatbread, rice with occasional chicken or beef, and stew, while relying on small treats like chocolate or crisps offered by sympathetic cellmates who occasionally showed kindness to the isolated British national.

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Megan has continued to voice deep concerns about Simon's deteriorating mental health and physical safety due to his history of blood clots and the sedentary nature of his confinement. She had previously feared the worst might happen as Simon appeared to mentally switch off during his months of hardship, a risk that had spiked when he considered surrendering to immigration officials as a drastic measure to secure deportation.

Before his arrest, Simon faced severe financial ruin after his business, Aviation Assets Middle East, collapsed under debt and visa fines. Stranded without a passport and unable to renew his visa, he survived on borrowed money and food parcels, sleeping on a sofa in a flat shared with six women and 33 rescue cats before handing himself in at Dubai Airport.

The Ferguson family now faces the next stage of legal proceedings as Simon adjusts to the new facility. While the embassy visit provides a crucial link to the outside world, the family remains anxious about the outcome of his case and whether public attention will ensure a prompt deportation back to the UK as Simon originally hoped.