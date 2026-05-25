British government reviews lenient sentences for teenage rapists

The British government is urgently reviewing sentences given to two teenage rapists by a judge who chose to spare the two perpetrators jail time. The case sparked outrage among victims and the political sphere, prompting the Prime Minister to comment on the appalling nature of the sentence.

The British government is reviewing ' Youth Rehabilitation Order ' sentences given to two teenage rapists in a case where they were spared jail sentences by a court despite being found guilty of serious crimes.

One victim expressed her frustration at the lack of consequences, saying the sentences felt similar to being struck in the face, while the perpetrators were praised by the judge for their behavior in court. The judge argued that he didn't want to 'criminalize' the perpetrators and did not believe they were small adults, instead referring to them as children who needed support for reintegration into society





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British Government Youth Rehabilitation Order Lenient Sentences Teenage Rapists Judge Nicholas Rowland Case In Fordingbridge Hampshire Surveillance Footage Sentencing Criticized Victims' Calls For Government Intervention Prime Minister's Comments Review Of The Case

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