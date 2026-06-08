British Government Plans to Impose Digital IDs on Internet Users

The British government has announced plans to force tech giants to implement age verification measures to prevent children from accessing pornography, but critics warn that it will result in the imposition of digital IDs on law-abiding adults.

The British government under Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to force tech giants like Apple and Google to implement age verification measures to prevent children from accessing pornography.

Critics warn that the demands will result in the imposition of digital IDs on law-abiding adults. The government intends to introduce legislation requiring tech companies to implement device-level controls to prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images. Starmer has told major tech firms that they can activate systems already built into their platforms to verify the age of users and prevent children from accessing explicit material.

However, civil liberties proponents have expressed concerns that such measures may require the collection of biometric data from law-abiding citizens, which could lay the groundwork for a digital ID system. Experts have warned that the demands will force companies to break their encryption systems, with messaging platforms like Signal threatening to leave the UK market entirely. The government's plans also include forcing companies to implement programmes that scan private messages for child abuse material under the Online Safety Bill.

This has raised concerns that it will be used as a gateway to impose national digital IDs, a long-held aim of previous Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair. British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has defended the government's plans, stating that the technology is already on devices and that tech firms only need to switch it on to block children from seeing nude imagery.

The main opposition to the government's plans has come from civil liberties groups, who warn that it will result in population-wide ID checks for all internet users. Reform UK boss Nigel Farage has vowed to overturn any digital ID system if given power at the next general election. Regardless, the Labour Party seems to be rallying around the cause, with many backing the government's plans to protect children from online harm





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