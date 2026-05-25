A British government jet carrying Defence Minister John Healey experienced electronic warfare jamming by the Russian Federation while flying close to the Russian border. The incident has raised questions about the decision not to upgrade the aircraft with hardened radio systems.

A British government jet carrying Defence Minister John Healey experienced electronic warfare jamming by the Russian Federation while flying close to the Russian border. This incident has raised questions about the decision not to upgrade the aircraft with hardened radio systems .

The jet, operated by the Royal Air Force, was flying back to Britain from Estonia, where Healey had been inspecting troops deployed to the NATO border country. The prevalence of radio spectrum jamming in the region impacted by the Ukraine War is well documented and has been ongoing for many years. This is not the first time a British minister of defence has been aboard a government jet so impacted.

In 2023, former minister Grant Shapps visited a NATO exercise in Poland aboard the same government jet, and the aircraft's navigation systems and communication suite malfunctioned. The British government has the option to install hardened systems and countermeasures onboard its flight of two leased Dassault 900LX Falcon VIP jets but has chosen not to on grounds of cost.

The country's previous generation of executive jets were British built, government owned and operated, and did have hardened onboard systems but were scrapped earlier this decade. A report outlines a notable failing of the Dassault's onboard computers after they were exposed to the jamming near the Russian border, causing issues that persisted long after the aircraft was away from Eastern Europe.

The report stated that the satellite signal could not be restored without shutting down and rebooting the jet, which was impossible while airborne. The aircraft navigated home without GPS the old-fashioned way by dead reckoning. Given the RAF-operated VIP jets are indeed being flown close to the Russian border and are experiencing entirely predictable and well-documented regional radio jamming that interrupts its onboard navigation, questions have been raised over why the decision not to upgrade the aircraft hasn't been overturned.

Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty said that it is absurd that the defence secretary is flying close to Russian airspace in an aircraft incapable of defending itself. He previously raised questions on the upgrade question earlier this year and was told by the government that options to expand the future capability under consideration. The incident has sparked renewed calls for the British government to upgrade the aircraft with hardened radio systems to ensure the safety of its defence ministers





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Electronic Warfare Jamming Russian Border British Government Jet Defence Minister John Healey Hardened Radio Systems

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