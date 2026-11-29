The Department for Work and Pensions pulled systems offline after a cyberattack, saying there's no evidence personal information was compromised.

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Payton outlines why seventeen government agencies remain highly vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks amid a wider string of high-profile technology outages. The department said there’s no evidence any personal information had been compromised and payments for pensions and benefits continued to be paid out as normal.

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The attack was first identified on Thursday evening by the department which manages payments for retirees and those on welfare.and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to understand the cause of an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems," the department said in a release.