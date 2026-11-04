British Gas Refunds £1,264 to Rebel Energy Customer After 18-Month Dispute

A customer receives a refund and compensation after British Gas failed to process credit from collapsed supplier Rebel Energy for nearly two years.

A consumer in Edinburgh has finally recovered a £1,264 credit balance following an 18-month dispute with British Gas. The funds originated from Rebel Energy, which ceased trading earlier this year. The customer, identified as S.N., had initiated a switch to Ovo on April 1, 2025, the same day Rebel Energy collapsed.

The Supplier of Last Resort Mechanism

When an energy firm fails, Ofgem appoints a new supplier to take over its customers. British Gas was selected as the supplier of last resort for Rebel Energy. It began supplying the 90,000 affected customers starting on April 6, 2025. This process is designed to protect consumers from losing their standing balances when suppliers go out of business.

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S.N. became a British Gas customer through this mandatory transfer. However, her timing created a complex administrative situation. She had already started the transfer process to Ovo before Rebel Energy shut down. This overlap caused her account status to remain unclear within the new system.

Administrative Failures and Delays

British Gas initially refused to handle the refund claim. Call handlers between May and December 2025 deemed S.N. not to be a valid customer. They incorrectly advised her to approach Ovo or the administrators winding up Rebel Energy. This guidance prevented the automatic refund mechanism from activating.

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The saga dragged on well into 2026. A complaint raised at the start was closed without resolution. S.N. repeatedly asked for it to be reopened. Typical responses stated that someone was working on it with the administrators. In June, a call promised payment within two weeks, but no money arrived.

S.N. then contacted Teneo, the administrators of Rebel Energy. Teneo confirmed that information about her account would have been handed over in late 2025 or early 2026. An update in late September expressed regret for the delay. A spokesman thanked her for patience while admitting they were struggling to find a solution.

Resolution and Compensation Details

Intervention by journalist Sally Hamilton changed the outcome. Within two days, British Gas contacted S.N. to confirm the credit would be returned immediately. The full £1,264 amount arrived on October 6. British Gas also offered an initial goodwill payment of £200 as an apology for the inconvenience.

S.N. found the initial compensation insufficient given the lengthy struggle. British Gas subsequently increased the goodwill payment to £350. A spokesman apologized for the delay S.N. experienced in receiving her previous supplier credit. They arranged for the full amount to be transferred and acknowledged the inconvenience caused.

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Systemic Errors and Future Implications

British Gas explained the root cause of the failure. When a customer becomes part of the supplier of last resort process, a temporary account should be created. This account enables the automatic refund of credit balances owed by the previous supplier. Because S.N. left British Gas before the transfer process completed, the temporary account was never set up.

This technical gap prevented the refund from being issued automatically. The error highlights vulnerabilities in the transition process for displaced energy customers. Consumers switching suppliers during market instability face significant risks if administrative protocols fail.