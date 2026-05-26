British Forces Post Office address holds key to mortgage woes:

A British Government worker who has been living abroad for several years is struggling to get a mortgage application approved due to a stubborn issue with their credit history. Despite registering to vote in Britain, the worker's crown servant status does not show up on credit checks.

A British Government worker who has been living abroad for several years is struggling to get a mortgage application approved due to a stubborn issue with their credit history .

The worker uses a British Forces Post Office (BFPO) address and has a clean credit record, but the address does not appear on some banks' and credit agencies' online systems, causing gaps in their credit history. The worker contacted a high street bank which claimed to have a special unit to help overseas military and government workers with their finances, but ultimately failed to provide a solution.

Despite registering to vote in Britain, the worker's crown servant status does not show up on credit checks. Most colleagues have found a workaround by registering their bank accounts at a family member's address, but this is not a viable option for everyone. The credit agencies Equifax and Experian, as well as the Financial Ombudsman Service, were unable to provide any assistance.

The expert takes a closer look at the issue and offers some possible solutions, including taking a Notice of Correction statement to the credit report and working with a mortgage broker to mitigate the impact of the gaps in credit history





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British Forces Post Office Credit History Mortgage Applications Crown Servant Credit Score}

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