British Film Studio Once Rejected James Bond Films, Saying They Were 'Not Movie Material'

A major British film studio once rejected the chance to make the James Bond films because staff thought they were 'not movie material and would not be successful', newly-unearthed documents reveal. The studio also said that Ian Fleming's 007 books were 'too much on the edge of ridiculous to make a worthwhile screen plot'.

It is one of the highest grossing film franchises of all time, entertaining spy fans of all ages for generations. But a major British film studio once rejected the chance to make the James Bond films because staff thought they were ' not movie material and would not be successful', newly-unearthed documents reveal.

They also said that Ian Fleming's 007 books were 'too much on the edge of ridiculous to make a worthwhile screen plot'. The withering comments were made by the readers department at Elstree Studios in the late 1950s, who reviewed books and scripts to assess their potential to be adapted for the big screen. But it proved to be a monumental misjudgement as the Bond franchise has grossed more than £5billion to date.

The internal studio reports, never intended to be seen by the public, have come to light 64 years after the first Bond film, Dr No (1962) was made by rival Eon Productions. They were saved from a bin during a clear out at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Herts, by an amateur historian nearly 50 years ago. But they remained unseen as he just kept them at his home until they were uncovered last year during a house clearance.

Their contents have only now been revealed after they were sold by Glasgow-based Carter Rare Books for an undisclosed five-figure sum. The withering comments were made by the readers department at Elstree Studios in the late 1950s, who reviewed books and scripts to assess their potential for the big screen. The reviewer was critical of Dr No adding: 'there defects would be certain to show up more disastrously on the screen'.

'Reader does not think that any single one of these stories is good enough for film use...not recommended' - was one scathing review of Ian Flemmings work Sean Connery and Ursula Andress on the set of Dr. No which a studio reviewer described as: 'basically very old-fashioned Fu Manchu stuff' when the book was assessed in 1957 Ian Fleming wrote 14 Bond books which have sold over 100million copies worldwide In all there are eight book reports on Fleming's famous novels. Dr No received particularly cutting feedback when it was assessed in 1957.

The unnamed reviewer wrote: 'In spite of its modern trimmings – ballistic missiles, naked girls, etc – this is really basically very old-fashioned Fu Manchu stuff.

'It has the merit of a lovely West Indian setting, but I did not find the hero's adventures convincing and I fear that the story trembles too much on the edge of the ridiculous to make a worthwhile screen plot. ' Thunderball fared little better when it was reviewed in 1960 as it was said to have 'defects certain to show up more disastrously on the screen'.

The reviewer wrote: 'Pretty much the same mixture as before, plus a few modern 'props' in the way of nuclear bombs and atomic submarines. Suspense sags for long stretches 'All through the main story, this excessive use of modern gadgetry proves no substitute for character and invention: it registers as padding.

'These defects would be certain to show up more disastrously on the screen. I feel this story would not produce a successful film.

' A report on For Your Eyes Only states: 'Writing apart, these stories do not seem useful movie material. 'The plots and main situation are as fantastic and improbable – more so in some cases – than those of the cheapest routine thrillers. 'Only Mr Bond's style saves the stories – and even were this to be translated into screen terms, we should still have just another secret service thriller in the case of two or three of the stories.

' Of the novel Diamonds are Forever, it was said: 'Fleming's smooth style occasionally trips up with the over-unusual simile designed to arrest and startle the reader. 'Also, in order to tickle jaded palates, he goes all out for the unusual locale, and in this book jumps from the Saratoga race-track to a frontier ghost town just outside Las Vegas, laying on too much local colour altogether.

' The Bond reports were part of a remarkable archive containing thousands of pages of reports on books and scripts which were sold jointly by Carter Rare Books and Neil Pearson Rare Books. Thomas Carter, who is based in Glasgow, said: 'Elstree Studios had a very well-oiled machine in the form of a readers department who would receive books and scripts to go through, watch plays and would be scouring what came out to try and find the next big thing.

'The reports were very detailed with a synopsis so the upper management didn't have to read through the books and scripts. 'There were eight separate reports on Ian Fleming books and none of them were positive. 'They said it was basically a two bit spy novel, and that all the gadgets and different locations were to cover for the fact there was not actually a plot. 'They didn't get it at all and thought it was absolutely atrociou





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James Bond British Film Studio Rejected Not Movie Material Ian Fleming 007 Books Too Much On The Edge Of Ridiculous Screen Plot Dr No Thunderball For Your Eyes Only Diamonds Are Forever Elstree Studios Readers Department Archive Thousands Of Pages Reports On Books And Scripts Carter Rare Books Neil Pearson Rare Books Thomas Carter Well-Oiled Machine Readers Department Find The Next Big Thing Synopsis Upper Management Eight Separate Reports On Ian Fleming Books Not Positive Basic Spy Novel Gizmos And Gadgets Different Locations Cover For The Fact There Was Not Actually A Pl Not Get It At All Absolutely Atrocious

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