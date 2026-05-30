British Father's Fury as Online 'Poison Seller' Kenneth Law Avoids UK Prosecution

The father of Thomas Parfett, a 22-year-old who died by suicide after buying poison online from Kenneth Law, expresses outrage that Law will not face charges in the UK despite being convicted in Canada. Law admitted to aiding suicide for Canadian victims after selling lethal packages worldwide, including to 286 UK addresses linked to 112 deaths. UK authorities have opted not to pursue extradition, citing legal complexities and the plan for a comprehensive Canadian sentencing. Victims' families demand a public inquiry and stricter internet regulations to prevent such tragedies.

The death of Thomas Parfett , a 22-year-old British philosophy student, has spotlighted the complex international legal challenges surrounding the online sale of substances used for suicide.

Thomas died in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2021 after consuming poison purchased from Kenneth Law, a 60-year-old Canadian man who operated websites selling lethal products. Law recently admitted to 14 counts of aiding suicide in a Canadian court, charges that relate specifically to Canadian victims. His enterprise was vast, with investigations revealing he sold approximately 1,200 packages containing harmful substances across 40 countries, including the United Kingdom.

A probe by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) found that 286 individuals in Britain received such packages, tragically resulting in 112 known deaths. While Law has been held accountable in Canada, UK prosecutors have decided not to pursue his extradition after his Canadian sentencing concludes.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the NCA explained this decision in a letter to bereaved families, stating that Law will be "sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada.

" This choice was made after detailed consideration, primarily due to concerns that Law could legally challenge extradition after being convicted of similar offences in Canada. This outcome has provoked profound anger and a sense of injustice among victims' families, none more so than Thomas's father, David Parfett. Mr. Parfett describes the ruling as "done to me, not with me," and asserts it brings "no justice" for his son.

He underscores that Law, who earned a modest fee of around £50 from the transaction that led to Thomas's death, will never face British charges for his specific actions. He fears the message sent to other online vendors is dangerously permissive and criticizes the systemic failures that allowed his son to access such material. The maximum sentence for aiding suicide in Canada is 14 years, mirroring the UK maximum for encouraging suicide.

While the sentence in Law's case is expected to exceed 14 years due to the scale and gravity of his crimes, Mr. Parfett remains unconvinced of Law's remorse and considers him a lingering danger. He has joined other families in calling for a public inquiry to extract lessons from these deaths. Mr. Parfett passionately advocates for broader societal and regulatory changes, including tougher internet regulations and mandatory digital footprint investigations for suicides of young people.

He points to the "nefarious" websites and online forums that facilitate this trade and encourage vulnerable individuals, arguing such content would never be tolerated on the high street. His poignant wish is to one day be in a position to forgive Law, but only if Law truly comprehends the horrific damage inflicted. The case underscores a distressing global phenomenon of online suicide facilitation and the intricate, often frustrating, pursuit of cross-border justice





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Kenneth Law Thomas Parfett Online Poison Sale Aiding Suicide Extradition National Crime Agency Crown Prosecution Service Suicide Kit Public Inquiry Internet Regulation Victim's Family Cross-Border Justice

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