British Father Endures Seven Months of Torture in Dubai Prison Without Charge

A 27-year-old British father, Ryan Pepper, has been detained in Dubai for seven months without explanation, suffering brutal beatings, tooth extraction with pliers, and psychological abuse, according to human rights group Detained in Dubai. His family fears for his life as the UK government struggles to secure his safety.

A 27-year-old British father, Ryan Pepper from Ashford in Kent, has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months without being told the reason for his detention, according to the human rights group Detained in Dubai .

During this time, he has allegedly been subjected to brutal beatings, threats, and psychological abuse. His family reports that four of his teeth were pulled out with pliers, and they fear he may die in custody due to the mistreatment. Pepper was first detained on November 3 alongside about 15 other individuals. He was held in isolation for around 20 days before being moved to a general population where he described that everyone was beaten up.

In handwritten notes smuggled out of the prison, Pepper detailed physical and verbal attacks, warning his relatives not to travel to Dubai, calling the jail hell. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been unable to ascertain the reasons for his detention. Detained in Dubai has raised urgent concerns about arbitrary detention, torture allegations, and the treatment of British nationals in UAE custody.

The group has brought Pepper's case to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture and the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. They suspect that embassy interactions are monitored and not conducted privately. Pepper claimed that UAE police kidnapped and robbed detainees but repeatedly suggested he could not safely explain what was happening in writing because communications were monitored.

His sister Chloe, who spoke to Pepper by phone on May 13 after being denied calls for months, said he sounded terrified and described inhumane treatment. He expressed increased fear of being killed. According to Detained in Dubai, Pepper has been hospitalized during his time in jail, but authorities claim it was due to complications from a previous surgery. British Embassy diplomats met Pepper on February 16, but UAE officials were present supervising the meeting.

An unexpected unsupervised meeting occurred on May 25, during which Pepper discussed his alleged mistreatment. Chloe said the family no longer trusts official reassurances about his health and safety, as he disclosed horrific abuse directly to officials but felt unheard. Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai, criticized the Foreign Office for relying on reassurances obtained in environments where detainees may be terrified to speak honestly.

She stated that British officials cannot meaningfully assess torture allegations if meetings are monitored by the same authorities accused of abuse. She emphasized that British citizens are walking blindly into a system that the UK government knows carries serious risks of arbitrary detention and abuse. The family lives in constant fear that Ryan will become another British casualty of the UAE detention system.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates, particularly against foreign nationals. The lack of transparency regarding charges and the alleged use of torture raise serious questions about the rule of law in the country. International human rights organizations have repeatedly called for reforms in the UAE's judicial and detention systems.

The British government has been urged to take more assertive action to protect its citizens abroad, including ensuring private consular visits and demanding explanations for detentions. Meanwhile, Pepper remains incarcerated, his family desperately seeking answers and hoping for his safe return. The psychological toll on his wife and two children is immense, as they grapple with the uncertainty of his fate. The story has drawn attention to the plight of other British nationals detained in the UAE under similar circumstances.

Detained in Dubai continues to advocate for Pepper and others, calling for international pressure on the UAE government to uphold human rights standards. The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by travelers and expatriates in countries with opaque legal systems. As the months pass, the urgency to resolve Pepper's situation grows, with his family and supporters demanding justice and accountability





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British Father Spends 7 Months in Dubai Prison Without ExplanationRyan Pepper, a 27-year-old British father, has been locked up in Dubai prison for seven months without explanation. He has been subjected to physical and verbal attacks and has been hospitalised after brutal beatings. His family fears that he may die in custody and are living in constant fear that he will become another British casualty of the UAE detention system.

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