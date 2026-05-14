British Family Demands £3,000 Refund After Horrific Holiday in Egypt

A British family has demanded a £3,000 refund after claiming a nightmare holiday in Egypt left them sick from restaurant food and enduring filthy and hazardous hotel conditions throughout their stay.

A British family demanded a £3,000 refund after claiming a nightmare holiday in Egypt left them sick from restaurant food and enduring filthy and hazardous hotel conditions throughout their stay.

Scott Edward, 36, from Newport, South Wales, had travelled to Hurghada for a family holiday in January, accompanied by his wife Katie and children Freddy and Alexandra. After an exhausting 18-hour journey filled with delays and transfers, they checked into the four-star Eagles Downtown Zahabia Resort & Aqua Park. Their trip got off to a rocky start when they checked into a filthy room with no working Wi-Fi, forcing them to request a room change.

From there, things only went from bad to worse. Renovations turned their holiday into a stay at a construction site, according to Scott, who reported finding a mouldy, dirty room and an unclean toilet. He also mentioned finding faeces and urine all around the toilet that had not been cleaned. The family was left bedridden after eating at on-site restaurants, causing them to miss out on pre-paid excursions while spending extra money on transport and additional food.

They also cited hazardous, broken equipment, construction debris, and electrical shocks in the resort's amenities. Scott is currently expecting a £3,000 refund from Loveholidays, the company he booked through, after receiving just £104 initially for the family's ordeal





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egypt Hurghada Eagles Downtown Zahabia Resort & Aqua Park Loveholidays Scott Edward Katie Freddy Alexandra Filthy Room Broken Equipment Construction Debris Electrical Shocks Mouldy Dirty Room Unclean Toilet Faeces And Urine On-Site Restaurants Pre-Paid Excursions Transport Additional Food Hazardous Broken Equipment Construction Debris Electrical Shocks Mouldy Dirty Room Unclean Toilet Faeces And Urine On-Site Restaurants Pre-Paid Excursions Transport Additional Food

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Scammer Caught On Webcam: The Twisted Truth Behind 'Amazon' Worker' Who Fleeces British ShoppersAbhishek's actions expose the intricate workings of a ruthless scam network targeting British homes and provide an extraordinary glimpse into the life of a scammer. The findings from the BBC's Scam Interceptors team reveal the extent of the scam, its methods, and the psychology of the scammers.

Read more »

British WWII Unknown Soldier Identified 83 Years Later Thanks to Research by His Great-GrandnephewThe story of Corporal Gilbert Nay Hamilton, an Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders soldier who gave his life during the Second World War, as his identity was lost following a hasty burial and was only identified 83 years later thanks to research by his great-grandnephew.

Read more »

British Soldier Stays in Jail for More Than Eight Years for Spying for RussiaA British soldier, Ross David Cutmore, was jailed for more than eight years after admitting that he was spying for Russia while working as a military instructor in Ukraine. He received money to transmit information about the Ukrainian military.

Read more »

British Soldier Stays in Jail for More Than Eight Years for Spying for RussiaA British soldier, Ross David Cutmore, was jailed for more than eight years after admitting that he was spying for Russia while working as a military instructor in Ukraine. He received money to transmit information about the Ukrainian military.

Read more »