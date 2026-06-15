British Family Abandons UK for Windowless Bali Villa, Vows Never to Return

Lucy Argent and Paul left their comfortable life in Cambridgeshire for a tropical island, embracing an open-air home in Bali that has no windows or doors. They cite lower costs, more family time, and a thriving environment for their three children as reasons they will never move back to the UK.

A British couple, Lucy Argent and Paul, made the bold decision to leave their stable life in Cambridgeshire, UK, with good careers and a beautiful home, to raise their three young children in Bali , Indonesia.

They sold their house, which they had converted into an Airbnb, and moved two years ago in search of a more fulfilling lifestyle. Their new home is a unique villa that is largely open to the outdoors, with minimal windows and doors, relying on roller blinds for protection during heavy rain. The family embraces this design, finding it social and perfect for their active, outdoor-centric life.

The cost of living in Bali is a fraction of what it was in the UK, and they no longer need to adhere to a 9-5 work schedule, relying instead on income from Airbnb bookings and social media documentation. Lucy, formerly a beauty salon owner, states they will never return to the UK, as they felt they were merely surviving before and now feel truly alive.

Their children, Amaya, Roo, and Lela, are thriving in this environment with more outdoor activity and less screen time. The couple shares their journey on TikTok, where they have over 100,000 followers, and a recent viral post about their windowless home garnered over half a million views. Despite the initial strangeness, they have adapted completely and would replicate this open-plan, traditional Balinese design if they ever build their own villa.

They use air conditioning, fans, and incense to manage the climate and mosquitoes. While their outdoor bedroom may host a few animals and the bathroom is outside but private, they find the lifestyle superior and intend to stay in Bali permanently





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Bali Family Relocation UK Expats Windowless Home Open-Plan Villa Digital Nomad Tiktok Minimalism Tropical Lifestyle Cost Of Living

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