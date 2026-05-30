British dual national stranded on Greek holiday island due to new border rules

A British dual national has been left stranded on a Greek holiday island after airline staff refused to let him fly home to Britain on his American passport. The rules, which were introduced in February, require dual nationals to show a valid UK or Irish passport or obtain a digital 'certificate of entitlement' to prove their right to return to the UK.

A British dual national has been left stranded on a Greek holiday island after airline staff refused to let him fly home to Britain on his American passport.

Kyle Harris, 39, was prevented from boarding a Jet2 flight from Kefalonia after being caught out by tough new border rules affecting dual-national British citizens. The rules, which were introduced in February, require dual nationals to show a valid UK or Irish passport or obtain a digital 'certificate of entitlement' to prove their right to return to the UK.

Mr Harris, who was born in the US state of Maryland to a British mother and an American father, had lived in the UK since he was a baby and had always travelled on his American passport without issue. However, when he and his family attempted to check-in for their return flight on Saturday, he was stopped from boarding because he did not have a UK passport.

His wife Ruth told of the family's distress on social media, saying they had no idea the rules had changed and were never warned during booking or on their outward journey. The family have sought support from the British consulate in Greece and the Foreign Office in London, and have submitted 'lots of information' including birth certificates and tax records in an attempt to speed up the process.

Mrs Harris said they are trying to get some further support to get home to make sure her husband can see his consultant and get his medication, which he cannot easily access while abroad. The situation has been made more difficult because Mr Harris requires medication to treat a pituitary tumour, and the family are worried about the impact this will have on their lives if they are unable to return to the UK for an extended period





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British Dual National Greek Holiday Island New Border Rules American Passport UK Passport Digital Certificate Of Entitlement

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