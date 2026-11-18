Cheshire Police arrest 30-year-old British suspect Christopher Kelsey in Pattaya, Thailand. Over 670 grams of cocaine seized as extradition proceedings begin to return him to the UK.

British suspect Christopher Kelsey has been taken into custody in Pattaya, Thailand, concluding a three-year international manhunt orchestrated by Cheshire Police. The thirty-year-old national, who is originally from Wirral, Merseyside, was located at an apartment block in the popular tourist destination after authorities tracked his movements following a prolonged investigation into serious drug supply offenses.

Video footage captured by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) documents the precise moment Kelsey was escorted out of his residence by four marked officers. The arrest marks the culmination of extensive enquiries conducted by officers from Chester Proactive CID, who worked alongside the National Crime Agency and Interpol to trace the fugitive to a specific address on the fifth floor of a condominium complex in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province.

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Raid Triggers Cocaine Seizure and Local Arrest

During the execution of the warrant on Thursday, November 12, Kelsey and his twenty-five-year-old Thai girlfriend, identified as Kingkarn, became alarmed by the arrival of police and allegedly threw a bag containing narcotics from the balcony of their unit. Thai authorities subsequently recovered approximately 670 grams of powdered and crystalline cocaine, a quantity valued at over 2,000,000 baht, which is equivalent to approximately £45,000. The woman was also arrested by officials in connection with the incident, as reported by Cheshire Police.

Transnational Investigation and Evidence Recovery

The operational success stems from a case that has been active since December 2023, when Cheshire Police initiated an investigation regarding the supply of cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine within Chester. During the raid, Thai police questioned Kelsey inside his flat, where he appeared to be speaking Thai to an officer regarding the confirmation of a number. He was later recorded being interviewed at a Thai police station, where his passport and other personal belongings were visible on a table, confirming his identity and status as a fugitive.

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Extradition Procedures Initiated for UK Return

Following the successful apprehension and the seizure of drugs linked to local Thai offenses, extradition procedures have officially been launched to return Kelsey to the United Kingdom. A spokesperson for Cheshire Police confirmed that the arrest addresses both the transnational drug case and the historical warrants from the UK. The force stated that Kelsey had been wanted since December 2023 for his alleged role in the distribution of controlled substances, and the new warrant executed by Thai authorities facilitates his transfer to face charges in Chester.

Police Leadership Emphasizes Global Justice

Detective Inspector Rupert Morrey, of Chester Proactive CID, described the arrest as a significant victory after a long pursuit, stating he is extremely pleased that the team's determination has finally paid off. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation, noting that the team worked closely with partners to ensure Kelsey could be returned to the UK to face the consequences of his actions. Morrey also issued a stark warning to other criminals, asserting that no matter how far or how long individuals attempt to evade the police, investigators will ultimately catch up with them.