Matthew Foster-Smith faces murder charges in Colombia after the dismembered body of model Natalia Villalba Angarita was found in a suitcase. The case involves complex forensic details and conflicting alibis.

A British doctor has been formally charged with murder and femicide following a five-month investigation into the gruesome death of a Colombia n model whose dismembered remains were discovered inside a suitcase in a Bogota apartment. Matthew Foster-Smith, 47, from Poole, Dorset, is being prosecuted by Colombia n authorities for the alleged killing of 36-year-old South American model and graphic designer Natalia Villalba Angarita, who was found by cleaning staff on June 22.

Discovery of Remains and Initial Timeline

Mattress cleaning staff entered the rented apartment in Colombia's capital on June 22, four days after the lease ended, when Ms Villalba is believed to have been killed. The cleaners discovered the victim's remains concealed inside a grey suitcase placed beneath a running shower in the bathroom. According to forensic experts, the model had been bludgeoned to death and subsequently dismembered before her body was stuffed into the luggage. The apartment was reported to be covered in badly cleaned blood, including on the bed.

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Arrest and Legal Charges in Bogota

Matthew Foster-Smith was arrested at Quito International Airport in neighboring Ecuador on June 26, four days after the body was found. Colombian authorities have charged him with femicide as well as concealment, alteration, or destruction of physical evidence. These serious charges carry potential prison sentences of up to 50 years in the country. Foster-Smith, who had been previously jailed for stalking in the United Kingdom, attempted to flee the region but was apprehended by law enforcement officials at the border crossing.

Forensic Evidence and Cause of Death

Ariel Cortes, the director of Colombia's National Forensic Medicine Institute, stated that the cause of Ms Villalba's death was blunt trauma caused by a blow to the head. He explained that leaving a body under running water accelerates decomposition, which makes obtaining fingerprints and other forensic evidence more difficult. Police believe the killing took place on June 18, between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. CCTV evidence previously published by news outlets showed Matthew Foster-Smith wiping the floor outside the model's flat and peering out of the seventh-floor apartment to check for witnesses before leaving.

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Conflicting Alibis and Suspect Claims

Matthew Foster-Smith claimed his innocence during the investigation, telling reporters he had an alibi for the time of the murder. He stated he was watching England versus Croatia in the World Cup on a big screen at an Irish bar and sent a photograph as evidence showing himself eating a burger while the match was underway. However, the England match kicked off at approximately 3 pm local time in Bogota on June 17, which conflicts with the police timeline that places the killing on June 18. This discrepancy has further complicated the legal proceedings against the former doctor.

Witness Testimonies and Background Context

Key witnesses are expected to testify at the upcoming trial, including a recycling worker who reported finding clothes with red marks in a black bag in the building's rubbish. The housekeeper who made the discovery will also provide testimony regarding the state of the apartment. Matthew Foster-Smith, who was first jailed for 18 months in 2020 for stalking, was released on license from a UK prison in January of this year after serving time for a second offense. An Interpol source noted that while UK authorities had not issued an active arrest warrant, he had breached orders to maintain regular police contact.