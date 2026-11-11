British Diver Dies at Cyprus Zenobia Shipwreck Site

A 61‑year‑old British tourist was pronounced dead after being found unconscious at 100ft depth during a dive at the Zenobia wreck off Larnaca Bay, Cyprus.

A 61‑year‑old British tourist was found unconscious and later pronounced dead when emergency services responded to a dive near the historic Zenobia shipwreck in Larnaca Bay, Cyprus, on Tuesday morning. The diver, who was part of a group trip, was discovered at a depth of 100ft by his instructor and transported to shore aboard a police speedboat before being hand‑lifted onto an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Depth and Danger of the Zenobia Wreck

The MS Zenobia, a Swedish‑built ferry that capsized off Larnaca in 1980, sits on the seabed at depths ranging from 50ft to 140ft. It is one of the world's most popular wreck diving destinations, drawing roughly 45,000 divers annually. The diving community reports that the site's visibility is usually good, but the wreck's location near an active shipping lane and the presence of strong currents can pose serious risks, particularly for those who exceed recommended depth limits.

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Previous Fatalities Highlight Ongoing Risks

This is not the first fatality at the site. Earlier in the year, a diving instructor lost his life while escorting two trainees to the wreck. Authorities cited the instructor's sudden loss of consciousness as the cause of that incident, underscoring the unpredictability of physical strain and potential oxygen‑related events in deep‑water dives.

Response and Investigative Actions

Following the latest death, emergency responders launched a rapid rescue operation that involved police and ambulance crews. The patient was first reached by a speedboat and later transported to Larnaca General Hospital. Croatian and Cypriot maritime safety officials have begun a preliminary inquiry into the diver's medical history and the conditions of the dive party, seeking to determine whether any equipment malfunction or health issue contributed to the incident.

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Community Reactions and Memorials

Local divers and the broader underwater tourism sector in Cyprus expressed deep concern over the loss, with many calling for reinforced safety protocols at the Zenobia site. The British Tourist Organisation in Cyprus issued a statement urging all visitors to adhere to depth limits and to take advantage of formal training before attempting wreck dives beyond basic levels. Friends of the deceased have requested a memorial service in his honor to be held at the Larnaca coast.

Future Safeguards for Divers in Larnaca Bay

Cypriot maritime authorities are considering new regulations that would mandate the use of certified dive leads for wreck dives below 80ft. The proposed guidelines would also require dive operators to conduct periodic safety briefings that cover emergency response plans specific to fast‑decompression scenarios. These measures are slated for implementation by the end of the next fiscal year, with the aim of minimizing accidental drownings at the Zenobia wreck and similar sites.