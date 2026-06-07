British deputy prime minister tells JD Vance he was wrong to blame immigration for teen's murder

Britain’s deputy prime minister said Sunday that he told U.S. Vice President JD Vance he was wrong to blame immigration for the death of a university student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from a stab wound.

No peaches to pick: Fredericksburg orchard takes major hit after unusual weather swings Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarBexar County jail inmate dies at San Antonio hospital, BCSO saysFILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy , right, and US Vice President JD Vance fish in a lake in the grounds of Chevening House in Kent, England, Aug. 8, 2025.

In this image taken from PA Video, police and protestors clash during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak, a 18-year-old student stabbed to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial by Vickrum Digwa, in Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026. People gather to protest outside Southampton police station, Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026, after the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak, a British teenager who was handcuffed despite claiming he was the crime victim.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he visits STARK, a leading defence tech company in Swindon, England, Friday, June 5, 2026. FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, right, and US Vice President JD Vance fish in a lake in the grounds of Chevening House in Kent, England, Aug. 8, 2025.

– Britain's deputy prime minister said Sunday that he told U.S. Vice President JD Vance he was wrong to blame immigration for theDavid Lammy, who is also the justice minister, said he challenged Vance in what he described as a “robust” phone call on Saturday.

“We had an agreeable conversation because we have got a relationship, but I wanted to make him clear that I disagree with some of the facts that he was asserting and to present the facts to him," Lammy told Sky News. The call came a day after Vance said in a post on social platform X that there should be “righteous anger” in response to the murder of Henry Nowak, 18, who died in December after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in the English city of Southampton.

Digwa, who is Sikh, falsely claimed to police he was the victim of a racist assault by Nowak, who was white. When police officers arrived, they initially treated the wounded man as a suspect before noticing his injury and trying to resuscitate him. Vance appeared to blame the murder in part on “the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.

” Lammy said he wanted to “emphasize a number of things” to Vance, including that the killer was British and is now behind bars. Digwa, 23, was convicted of murder for stabbing Nowak with an 8-inch Sikh dagger and sentenced this week to life in prison with a minimum 21-year term. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates allegations of police wrongdoing, is probing the actions of police officers on the scene.

The victim’s father, Mark Nowak, has said the case was not about racism or religion, and that he wanted his son’s death to lead to safer streets and not to be used to create “further division, hatred or tension. ” Lammy also said he told Vance “it’s not helpful to tweet in this way, partly because of what the Nowak family have asked for, and reminded him about their desire not to make this an issue of division and hatred, but to make this an issue of common sense.

” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

"We bleed Spurs" — but the Knicks fans showed up tooOne tip cracked a 5-year-old murder case wide openH-E-B and the Spurs just surprised random shoppers with Finals ticketsThis Bug Could Drive Ranchers Out of the BusinessFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirts





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mark Nowak Washington News World News JD Vance David Lammy Henry Nowak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British PM criticizes Vance over comments about UK teen’s stabbing deathUK officials rebuke JD Vance for politicizing the stabbing death of Henry Nowak case.

Read more »

Road Workers Face Rising Abuse as Britains Pothole Crisis DeepensInfrastructure firm Balfour Beatty equips staff with body cameras and counseling after a sharp increase in road rage incidents against maintenance crews. The abuse, including physical attacks and racial slurs, is fueled by frustration over extensive roadworks and a multibillion-pound backlog in repairs.

Read more »

David Lammy tells US vice president JD Vance he's wrong over Henry Nowak's murderDavid Lammy has spoken to US vice president JD Vance to tell him he's wrong over his comments on Henry Nowak's murder. Mr Lammy said he had told Mr Vance that Britain's democratic process is working well as he pointed to ongoing investigations into the police's handling of the case, as well as a review of Digwa's sentence and a rethink of police guidance on race issues. Mr Vance had partly blamed the 18-year-old's death on the mass invasion of migrants and said there should be righteous anger at the case.

Read more »

JD Vance told he’s wrong about Henry NowakDowning Street has said it opposed attempts to 'interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.”

Read more »