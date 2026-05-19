British Defence Secretary vows to support local manufacturers while deciding on Defence spending

The UK is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia and the Defence Secretary John Healey is committed to 'spend more and spend better' in order to protect the country and boost economic growth. He also pledged to 'back British' in terms of equipment procurement, aiming to protect the local manufacturing sector.

The Defence Secretary John Healey , who aims to boost Britain's defence capabilities , today pledged to support local manufacturers while deciding on the equipment procurement for the Armed Forces.

Amid concerns about potential future conflicts with Russia, he emphasized the need to 'spend more and spend better' to protect the nation. Japan, a key ally, is also worried about Britain's delayed investment in a stealth fighter jet.

Meanwhile, Australia's former Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, criticized the AUKUS submarine alliance, calling it a 'terribly bad deal' and highlighting the challenges faced by the UK shipbuilding industry. Healey also emphasized the importance of defence investment in creating jobs and boosting economic growth





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John Healey British Manufacturers Armed Forces Equipment Procurement Defence Capabilities Russia Stealth Fighter Jet GCAP Tempest AUKUS Japanese Aerospace Defence Unicorns Defence Investment Labour Government Japanese Aerospace Republic Of Singapore Air F Strategic Defence Review UK Shipbuilding Industry Allies British Industry Japan Current Year Economy British Government High-Tech Firms

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