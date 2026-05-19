The news highlights the efforts of the UK to enhance its defense capabilities, particularly against Russia. It also mentions Japan's concern about Britain's commitment to the GCAP Tempest project and AUKUS submarine alliance involving its nation, raising doubts about the UK's future involvement in multinational defense projects.

The Defence Secretary John Healey promised to support British manufacturers in selecting what equipment the Armed Forces should purchase, aligning with the UK's effort to boost its defense capabilities ahead of potential conflicts with Russia .

Japan, one of Britain's allies, expressed concerns about not receiving the promised £6 billion investment in a stealth fighter jet project, causing a delay in the GCAP Tempest collaboration between Britain, Japan, and Italy. Meanwhile, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull criticized the AUKUS submarine alliance involving his country, Britain, and the United States, stating that neither Britain nor the United States could build enough submarines.

He suggested teaming up with France to collaborate on submarines and build them more rapidly and at a lower cost





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GCAP Tempest UK Defense Capabilities Defence Capabilities Russia Japan Malcolm Turnbull AUKUS France Stealth Fighter Jet Defence Dividend Defence Jobs Econoic Growth British Manufacturing

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