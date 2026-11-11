British Cycling star Richardson faces investigation after alleged racist messages

British Cycling has launched an inquiry into sprinter Matthew Richardson following accusations of sending offensive, racist and homophobic messages to teammates. The 27‑year‑old has been excluded from the Shanghai World Championships while the probe unfolds.

British Cycling has opened an inquiry into sprinter Matthew Richardson after a formal complaint about his conduct was filed. The investigation follows allegations that the 27‑year‑old sent teammates a series of offensive images and messages containing racist, homophobic and anti‑Asian remarks.

Investigative trigger and scope

The probe was set in motion when team‑members discovered a screenshot of a message Richardson supposedly sent to other British Cycling world‑class riders. According to a report by The Times, the messages included a reference to the n‑word in six separate messages, alongside other slurs aimed at minority groups. Richardson had also allegedly made homophobic commentary and offensive references to the Asian community. The complaint, which originated before the Commonwealth Games in July, has prompted British Cycling to conduct a formal investigation under its established procedures.

Also read Garmin users can now share their cycling location through Waze for extra safety

Richardson's response and support network

In a statement released after the allegations surfaced, Richardson said, 'I understand the seriousness of what has been raised in recent reports about my withdrawal from the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. I will cooperate fully with British Cycling's processes.' He added that he would refrain from further comments until the investigation is complete. Richardson's spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter.

Richardson's long‑time partner, Emma Finucane, who represents herself at the World Championships, pledged to stand by him throughout the investigation. Finucane, who has won two silver and one bronze medal at world championships, told the BBC that she would support Richardson privately while the inquiry proceeds.

Advertisement

Impact on competition and associations

Richardson was sent home from the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai after the misconduct probe began, and he has not competed since a keirin crash in Japan last July. The sprinter had been scheduled to return to competition at the London 3 Day event at Lee Valley VeloPark on Friday, but his participation has been held back pending the outcome of the investigation.

Rocket Sports, a talent agency co‑founded by Sir Elton John that signed Richardson in September, halted its work with the athlete during the investigation. The agency represents several current and former British Cycling stars, including Finucane. The decision to pause services reflects the seriousness with which the scandal is being treated within the cycling community.

British Cycling's spokesperson emphasized that the organization prioritises the wellbeing of its people. He stated that any concerns raised are handled through formal procedures, and that 'any complaint is taken seriously. Allegations of misconduct are assessed carefully and thoroughly, and where evidence supports an allegation, we act promptly and appropriately.'

As the investigation continues, British Cycling and the wider sporting community await the findings before determining Richardson's future participation in upcoming events, including the Russian 2027 championships and the London track championships scheduled for early next year.