British Couple's Appeal Rejected in Iran Espionage Case, Family Accuses UK Government of Inaction

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, sentenced to ten years in Iran for espionage, have lost their appeal. Their family condemns the UK Government's passive approach and highlights the couple's deteriorating conditions and hunger strike.

A British couple, Craig and Lindsay Foreman from East Sussex, have been jailed in Iran on espionage charges, which they deny. They were each sentenced to ten years in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison in February following a conviction they claim is baseless.

The couple's appeal against their sentences was rejected this week, a decision that followed their being barred from attending their own appeal hearing. This has intensified criticism from their family towards the UK Government, accused of passively managing the case rather than actively seeking resolution. Lindsay's son, Joe Bennett, has been leading the campaign for their release and expressed deep concern over the lack of transparency and meaningful process.

He stated that the government's approach has been one of passive management, calling for a shift to applying real diplomatic urgency and pressure on Tehran. The Foremans, both 52, have now been imprisoned for over 500 days under harsh conditions including overcrowded, rat-infested cells, limited and controlled communication with each other, and psychological pressure such as the last-minute cancellation of spousal visits.

Both are on a joint hunger strike-Craig on day 25 and Lindsay on day 16-as a last resort after exhausting other avenues to prompt governmental action. Joe described his mother as defiant but understandably tested by the ordeal, noting the extraordinary resilience she has shown but emphasizing the severe toll on her mental and physical strength. The couple were arrested on January 3 last year in Kerman, southern Iran, while on a round-the-world motorcycle trip from the UK to Australia.

They had Iranian visas, a guide, and an approved itinerary. Despite this, they were charged with spying for the UK and Israel. Their legal team and the UK Government have argued there is no legal basis for the case. The Foremans were also prevented from defending themselves at a court hearing in October, reinforcing family beliefs they are being used as diplomatic leverage.

The family remains in the dark about the details of the appeal process, including whether the couple properly understood documents they were asked to sign. The case has now been escalated to Iran's Supreme Court, but the family lacks clarity on the process, timeline, or what submissions are being made on the couple's behalf. Joe met with officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Monday but left without any clarity on the pressure being applied to Tehran.

He criticized the overall legal process as a sham lacking credibility and transparency, with the appeal following the same flawed pattern as the original trial. The Foremans' journey began in November 2024, inspired by the memory of Lindsay's brother who died in a motorcycle accident in 1993. Their arrest and subsequent sentencing have drawn international attention to the use of foreign nationals as bargaining chips in diplomatic disputes.

The family continues to campaign for their release amid fears for their health and safety as the hunger strike prolongs and conditions in Evin Prison remain dire





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Iran UK Espionage Foreman Evin Prison Hunger Strike Diplomatic Appeal Family Jailed

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