British Couple Detained in Iran: Family Seeks Safe Return

The family of a British couple detained in Iran is actively working with authorities to secure their release. Details about the couple's arrest remain unclear, but the case has drawn international attention.

The family of a British couple detained in Iran are resolute in their efforts to secure their safe return. Craig and Lindsay Foreman were reportedly arrested by Iran ian authorities, with state-run media outlets announcing their detention on Thursday. The couple, who were on a global motorcycle journey, were last active online in early January.

A statement issued by the UK's Foreign Office on behalf of the family expressed their deep concern and unwavering focus on the couple's safety and well-being during this challenging period. The family emphasized their active collaboration with the British government and relevant authorities to navigate the intricacies of this situation. They remain united in their determination to bring Craig and Lindsay home safely and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support received from friends, family, and the community, which bolsters their strength and resilience in the face of this ordeal. British Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter met with two British nationals, believed to be the Foremans, at the office of the Public Prosecutor in Kerman, the provincial capital, on Wednesday. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported this meeting, citing the Kerman Public Prosecutor's statement that details regarding the case would be revealed subsequently. IRNA also published a photograph of the meeting, depicting the UK ambassador to Iran, but the faces of the two British nationals or their identities remain undisclosed. In her last Instagram post on January 2nd, Lindsay Foreman reflected on the profound connections made during their world travels, particularly in Iran. She highlighted the universality of kindness, humor, hospitality, and a shared appreciation for good food despite cultural, linguistic, and traditional differences





