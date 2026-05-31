British construction firm warns net zero rules could ruin steel industry

Simon Richards, sustainability director at Hertfordshire-based firm Sir Robert McAlpine, has warned that net zero rules risk ruining Britain's steel industry. He said that green policies could lead to unintended consequences that could leave the UK under threat. He added that offshoring UK production was not decarbonising and could lead to the UK being more exposed to volatile markets and rising tariff barriers.

A British construction firm has warned that net zero rules risk ruining Britain's steel industry. Simon Richards, sustainability director at Hertfordshire-based firm Sir Robert McAlpine, said while the firm backed reducing carbon emissions in the steel sector, green policies risked 'unintended consequences' that could leave the UK under threat.

He added that offshoring UK production was not decarbonising and could lead to the UK being more exposed to volatile markets and rising tariff barriers. The sector should consider emissions but also balance them against the 'social value' and 'resilience' of Britain's steel sector.

The Prime Minister announced plans to nationalise British Steel's Scunthorpe plant to prevent its blast furnaces being shut down, but he is under increasing pressure to do more to alleviate the crippling energy costs that have left the sector struggling to compete with much cheaper steel made overseas





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Steel Industry Net Zero Rules Carbon Emissions Offshoring UK Production Decarbonising Social Value Resilience British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant Prime Minister Energy Costs Steel Made Overseas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reed Richards' Dangerous Dream: Rewriting History Could Destroy the Marvel UniverseMister Fantastic considers the ultimate act of heroism: perfecting human history by erasing all past mistakes. But this well-intentioned plan could cause more harm than good, potentially erasing heroes and creating a dystopian timeline. A cautionary tale from Marvel's Doomquest series.

Read more »

British dual national stranded on Greek holiday island due to new border rulesA British dual national has been left stranded on a Greek holiday island after airline staff refused to let him fly home to Britain on his American passport. The rules, which were introduced in February, require dual nationals to show a valid UK or Irish passport or obtain a digital 'certificate of entitlement' to prove their right to return to the UK.

Read more »

Chris Richards is uncertain for the US in World Cup and will miss Senegal friendlyTop American defender Chris Richards is uncertain for the World Cup due to an ankle injury

Read more »

Chris Richards now an injury question mark in major USMNT World Cup worryChris Richards was on hand here in the Atlanta suburbs on Saturday, but won’t travel to Charlotte for Sunday’s game against Senegal.

Read more »