British Commander Trains African Mercenaries for Russia's War in Ukraine

A British commander, Ben Stimson, has been training African mercenaries for Russia's war in Ukraine. Stimson, a self-proclaimed Russian loyalist, was put in charge of training the recruits by Moscow last year. He teaches them how to handle weapons, navigate dense forest terrain, and administer basic first aid. Stimson's infatuation with Vladimir Putin's Russia began in 2015 when his business was struggling. He was quickly recruited to join pro-Russian militia forces and made his way to the region in August that year. After being arrested and convicted of terror offences, Stimson spent nearly seven years in prison. He claimed he wanted to turn his life around and rebuild community ties in Oldham but decided to go back to Moscow in February 2024 to sign a professional military contract with the Russian army. Stimson has branded the UK fascist and is fighting against Ukraine.

As Russia's foreign recruits rush to get in formation and prepare for another gruelling day of drills, a distinct English accent cuts through the military training base.

The latest intake of mercenaries from Africa has been recruited to bolster Moscow's war machine and replenish its ranks after staggering losses in Ukraine. Dressed in camouflage fatigues, the foreign fighters aged anywhere between 20 and 50 find themselves crammed on to wooden benches inside a makeshift briefing room where they are put through a crash course in modern warfare. And the man preparing them for the Russian meat grinder by drilling them on infantry tactics?

A British commander who goes by the name of Ben Stimson. The self-proclaimed Russian loyalist was put in charge of training the recruits by Moscow last year. He teaches them how to handle weapons, navigate dense forest terrain and administer basic first aid, and has witnessed hundreds of foreign mercenaries go through the recruitment pipeline.

'I worked extensively with foreign volunteers during my contract in the Russian army, in particular with African volunteers,' Stimson, 50, told the Daily Mail in a rare interview, offering an insight into his role for the first time. 'The training is intensive. It's just combat training. Each man knew what his job was and what he had to do.

' So how does a former antiques dealer from Oldham find himself in the position of a trusted commander in Moscow's barbaric war against Ukraine? Pictured centre: Ben Stimson, 50, the Oldham antiques dealer and proud socialist who boasts of feeding desperate African fighters into Vladimir Putin's meat grinder Stimson has spoken to the Daily Mail in a rare interview, offering an insight into his role for the first time Stimson's infatuation with Vladimir Putin's Russia began in 2015 when his business selling jewellery and ceramics was struggling.

He spent an increasing amount of time online and with his 'socialist world view' made contact with a Russian group called Interbrigades - a foreign volunteer movement - where he was told about the 'persecution of ethnic Russians' in the Donbas. He was quickly recruited to join pro-Russian militia forces through the group's network which organised his deployment and he made his way to the region in August that year.

After just three months - in which he complained about a lack of weapons, food and no pay - he returned to Britain, only to be arrested on arrival at Manchester airport, and convicted of terror offences. Stimson spent nearly seven years in prison. On release he claimed he wanted to turn his life around in Oldham and rebuild community ties. He moved in with his father Martin, a former local councillor, and attempted to restart his antiques business.

But it never took off, he insisted, because he faced constant scrutiny as a convicted terrorist. In February 2024, he decided to go back to Moscow where he signed a professional military contract with the Russian army and picked up arms against Ukraine.

'My anti-Nato politics and socialist world views meant I couldn't have had a life in Britain,' said Stimson, who completed his training and was transferred into a special military operations zone, first as an engineer where he would work to fix power generators. He was not on the frontline, however.

'I was nowhere near the red zone,' he said. In February 2024, Stimson decided to go back to Moscow where he signed a professional military contract with the Russian army The British man has branded the UK fascist and is fighting against Ukraine 'I was on the third line and have never once fired a weapon at anyone knowingly.

' It was in this regiment that he began translating orders barked out by Russian commanders to fellow foreign recruits. His superiors were so impressed they later handed him responsibility for training them himself.

'I'm very well liked in the Russian army and respected,' Stimson said. 'All my reports are good. I'm good at managing people.

' Away from the rifle drills and battlefield exercises, Stimson appeared keen to document life at the Russian military base. One photograph shows him grinning alongside a group of his African trainees outside a maze of camouflage netting and military tents. I showed the photograph to an African mercenary who had been captured and was held at a prisoner of war camp in Ukraine.

Two of those in the crowd of trainees were his friends - he had known them in Moscow before heading for the frontline. Christian Ilunga*, 31, from Kinshasa in Congo, said: 'We used to spend time in the same social circles in Moscow - at cafes, restaurants and bars around the city.

'I would see them absolutely everywhere and we would chat like friends. 'They are from Mozambique and really good guys. ' Asked what he thinks happened to the pair trained by Stimson, he said: 'They are likely dead. It's a harsh reality but if they are not here then that means they did not survive





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Stimson Russian Army African Mercenaries Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Moscow Oldham British Commander Terror Offences Prisoner Of War Camp Russian Military Base Camouflage Netting Military Tents Christian Ilunga Kinshasa Congo Mozambique

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mondelez CEO Defends Staying in Russia Amid Ukraine ConflictMondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put explains the 'tough' decision to maintain operations in Russia despite criticism, citing job losses and supply chain impacts, while acknowledging tax contributions to the war effort.

Read more »

Ukraine launches largest attack on Moscow in two years, Russian media reportsUkraine launched its largest drone offensive on Moscow in two years on Thursday, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS, in an attack that damaged infrastructure, caused fires, and sent debris raining down in areas across the capital region

Read more »

Moscow refinery ablaze as Ukraine launches biggest attack on Russian capital in yearsWaves of Ukrainian drones hit a major oil refinery for the second time this week, disrupting flights and sending thick clouds of black smoke rising over the city Thursday morning.

Read more »

Ukraine drone strike hits Russian oil refinery, Zelenskyy saysMoscow will burn if Putin continues warUkraine's Zelenskyy says after second major strike on Russian oil refinery that unless Putin stops his war, 'Moscow will burn.'

Read more »