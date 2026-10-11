David Walliams Accused of Sexual Misconduct Against Teenage Girls, Denies Allegations

David Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct against teenage girls in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian. He denies the allegations, saying he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

David Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct against teenage girls in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian. The comedian and children's author denies the allegations, saying he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

The claims were published after a High Court judge refused to grant an injunction. The case was previously anonymised, with Walliams identified only as a gag order celebrity. The investigation includes first-hand accounts from multiple women. One woman alleges Walliams sexually assaulted her at his house when she was 15.

Also read David Walliams Unmasked as Gag Order Celebrity Accused of Sexual Assault and Grooming

Others accuse him of grooming them when they were teenagers. The court summary says Walliams allegedly used his status and influence to establish contact with young women, some considerably younger than him, and engaged or sought to engage in seriously inappropriate conduct. The allegations include inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. In one account, Sarah, an 18-year-old fan, met Walliams at Britain's Got Talent studios in 2016.

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Allegations Against David Walliams

She had been in touch with him for more than a year before the recording. Walliams invited her and her friends to the judges' table for a photograph with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. After filming, he messaged her on Instagram inviting her and her friends to return the next day. He told her to come to his hotel and then he would take them to Britain's Got Talent.

Two weeks later, Walliams invited Sarah to stay at his house along with a friend, who was also 18. He allegedly poured them wine but drank water himself. Sarah became tipsy. She claims he put his arms around her waist, pulled her towards him and tried to kiss her.

She told him she had a boyfriend and that he was the same age as her mother. The girls decided to go to bed, but she claims he tried to take her to another room. Walliams is best known for comedy sketches on Little Britain, a hugely popular British TV show in the 2000s. He is also a celebrated children's book author with about 40 published titles that have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to his website.

Several, including Gangsta Granny, have been adapted into BBC comedy dramas and stage productions. He left his role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after apologizing for making disrespectful comments about auditioning contestants. The allegations have had immediate consequences. Walliams has been dropped by his agent, and his name appears in a Jonathan Ross joke from 2004 about him going home with 15-year-olds.

Career Impact and Public Reaction

Piers Morgan previously branded him one of the nastiest frauds in TV and a treacherous piece of work. Walliams has also been booted out of the Labour Party. A senior aide to Andy Burnham revealed that Walliams invited her to a Britain's Got Talent dressing room when she was 17. Other reports say Walliams has put his 12 million pound mansion up for sale and slashed the asking price by 1.45 million pounds after struggling to find a buyer.

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He is also linked to a notorious 5 million pound property, Supernova Heights, where he is accused of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl and hosting a celebrity party where he targeted a young woman. The BBC has removed his shows from its platforms. Walliams denies all allegations. In a statement to ITV, he said: I am not a sexual predator.

I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. He added: Whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.

Court Hearing on Injunction

His lawyer, Sara Mansoori, told the High Court that Walliams made a suicide attempt when he received letters from ITN and Guardian News and Media seeking his response to the allegations. He later made another attempt, she said, and he was recently admitted to hospital for psychiatric care. His lawyers claimed that publication of the allegations would lead him to take his own life.

Gavin Millar, representing the media companies, said the allegations were gathered after a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation and that there was a strong public interest in publishing them. He told the court the investigation involved speaking to more than 100 people, including 30 sources with first-hand accounts of Walliams' conduct. Justice Matthew Nicklin dismissed the injunction bid. He said such a legal measure would mean an exceptionally serious interference with the rights of the media companies.

He noted that Walliams had a serious and longstanding psychiatric vulnerability which must be taken seriously, and said a decision allowing publication would substantially increase his risk of suicide. However, he added that the evidence did not establish that suicide is inevitable. The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain because it highlighted questions over public figures' right to privacy and what media can report on the basis of public interest.