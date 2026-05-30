British Collaboration, Reinterpreted: The MINI Paul Smith Edition.

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. The MINI Paul Smith Edition blends Paul Smith’s signature “classic with a twist” aesthetic with MINI’s iconic design elements. This special edition is available for the MINI Cooper 3-Door, MINI Cooper 5-Door, and MINI Cooper Convertible. Munich. MINI and Paul ...

The MINI Paul Smith Edition blends Paul Smith’s signature “classic with a twist” aesthetic with MINI’s iconic design elements. This special edition is available for the MINI Cooper 3-Door, MINI Cooper 5-Door, and MINI Cooper Convertible.

MINI and Paul Smith bring together what defines both brands: iconic form, meticulous detailing, and the freedom to reinterpret classic design with unexpected twists. The MINI Paul Smith Edition translates the designer’s signature style into a distinctive edition for the MINI Cooper family — recognisable through characteristic accents both inside and out. The edition is now readily available for the MINI Cooper 3‑Door , the MINI Cooper 5‑Door, and the MINI Cooper Convertible.

Three exterior colours are available for the edition, including two exclusives. Statement Grey reinterprets the 1959 Mini Austin Seven shade in a contemporary way — a clean grey with a subtle blue hue. Inspired White echoes the beloved beige of the classic Mini in a modern tone. Completing the palette is Midnight Black Metallic, an elegant black from the current MINI colour range.

Defining the look are striking contrasts between body, roof, and accent colours, combined with the signature Paul Smith stripes. Door mirrors, the radiator grille surround, and wheel hub caps stand out across all models in Nottingham Green — a nod to the British designer’s hometown. For the hard-top models, two edition-specific roof finishes are available: Nottingham Green or a more understated black with matte and gloss tone-on-tone striping. Inside, the MINI Paul Smith Edition pairs British understatement with creative details.

Vescin/knit upholstery in Nightshade Blue meets black knitted surfaces with subtle tone-on-tone stripes. A “Hello” projection when opening the door, the “Every day is a new beginning” inscription on the door sill, and the signature stripe textile element on the 6 o’clock spoke of the sport steering wheel add distinctive touches. A hand-drawn “Rabbit” graphic on the floor mat completes the characteristically British sense of humour.

Available for the MINI Cooper 3‑Door , MINI Cooper 5‑Door, and MINI Cooper ConvertibleRoof options: Nottingham Green with signature stripe on the driver’s side, or Jet Black with tone-on-tone stripingDistinctive details such as the “Hello” light projection, “Rabbit”-graphic on the floor mat, and “Every day is a new beginning” on the door sillMINI Cooper SE: MINI Cooper E: MINI Cooper C: MINI Cooper S: MINI Cooper C Convertible: MINI Cooper S Convertible: MINI Cooper C 5‑Door: Press releases about cleantech products, cleantech companies, or other cleantech news.

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