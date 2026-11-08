British Celebrities Steal Spotlight at LACMA Art+Film Gala

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Iris Law, and Sienna Miller dazzled at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala. The star-studded evening celebrated Denis Villeneuve and Vija Celmins with high-fashion displays.

British stars dominated the red carpet at the 15th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala on Saturday night, delivering high-fashion moments that captivated attendees and media alike. The event, held at the prestigious LACMA venue, gathered luminaries from the art, film, and fashion industries to honor acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins. Among the most discussed figures were supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actress Iris Law, who both chose daring ensembles that highlighted their silhouettes and ignited conversation about bold editorial choices.

Risqué Fashion Statements Define Red Carpet

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 39, commanded attention in a custom black Gucci gown that combined elegance with provocative design elements. The high-necked dress featured a completely open back, showcasing a daringly high slit that revealed her lower back and upper buttocks. She completed the look with black stiletto heels and sparkling silver earrings, creating a striking contrast against the dark fabric. This appearance marked a significant moment for the Portsmouth-born model, who recently made a highly publicized return to the Victoria's Secret runway after a 16-year hiatus. She previously walked in the show annually from 2006 to 2010, cementing her status as one of the brand's most recognized Angels.

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Iris Law, 26, mirrored the trend of revealing fashion with a sheer Amaraxmara dress adorned with squared silver sequins. The design included a modesty panel on the front but left the back entirely exposed, displaying a tiny silver G-string. The 26-year-old actress turned model wore the outfit with confidence, proving her comfort with avant-garde styling on one of Hollywood's most watched nights. Her choice complemented the evening's theme of artistic expression, aligning her look with the creative honors bestowed upon Denis Villeneuve and Vija Celmins.

Star-Studded Attendance and Industry Honors

Co-chairs Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow led the fundraising effort for the gala, which aims to make film a more central component of the museum's curatorial programming. The event welcomed friends and supporters from diverse creative sectors, including Anya Taylor-Joy, who looked radiant in a vintage Pierre Cardin Haute Couture silver lace slip dress. The 30-year-old Queen's Gambit star paired the intricate lace garment with an extravagant tulle cape, ensuring her presence was unmistakable. Taylor-Joy joined Andrew Garfield, 43, who wore a sleek black Gucci suit with a black shirt and a distinctive pink floral pin, though the couple chose to pose separately for photographers.

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Sienna Miller, 44, offered a more traditional yet elegant aesthetic in a silver Gucci shift dress paired with a Jimmy Choo clutch. The new mother, who welcomed her third child in April, brought a sense of refined glamour to the evening. She was accompanied by her fiancé Oli Green, 29, who appeared dapper in a classic black suit. Veteran actor Rufus Sewell, 59, also graced the carpet in a white tuxedo jacket and tailored black trousers, adding to the ensemble of debonair male attendees. Love Island star Eyal Booker, 31, joined the mix in a tuxedo, bringing his reality television fame to the prestigious art gathering.

Celebrity Comebacks and Personal Milestones

Huntingting-Whiteley's appearance at LACMA followed closely on the heels of her Victoria's Secret comeback show in Los Angeles. During that event, she walked the runway in an icy-blue lingerie set with crystal body chains and white feathered wings. In an interview with Vogue prior to the show, she expressed excitement about her children, Jack, nine, and Isabella, four, watching the broadcast with their father, Jason Statham. The couple, engaged since 2016, have previously stated that marriage is not a major priority, focusing instead on their family life and professional endeavors.

Reflecting on her return to the runway, Huntington-Whiteley described the experience as a full-circle moment, noting that consistency in her fitness routine has been key. She mentioned her gym-focused lifestyle helps her maintain her physique as she approaches her 40th birthday. The LACMA Gala served as a celebratory capstone to this professional resurgence, showcasing her ability to transition seamlessly between lingerie runways and high-art galas. The evening successfully blended the worlds of cinema, visual art, and fashion, reinforcing LACMA's role as a cultural hub in Los Angeles.