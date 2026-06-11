British Broadcaster Cancels Christmas Special and Showrunner Russell T. Davies Exits

The British broadcaster has canceled a Christmas special previously announced for later this year, and showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed his exit. Davies had been due to write the Christmas episode, announced when the last season ended in May 2025. The BBC said it, Davies and production company Bad Wolf "have collectively decided not to go ahead" with the Christmas episode. The broadcaster said it was determined "to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show." It said it would put out a tender for production companies to work on the series. A deal between the BBC and Disney+ to co-produce and distribute the show ended in 2025 after two seasons.

The British broadcaster has canceled a Christmas special previously announced for later this year, and showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed his exit. Davies had been due to write the Christmas episode, announced when the last season ended in May 2025.

The BBC said it, Davies and production company Bad Wolf "have collectively decided not to go ahead" with the Christmas episode. The broadcaster said it was determined "to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show.

" It said it would put out a tender for production companies to work on the series. A deal between the BBC and Disney+ to co-produce and distribute the show ended in 2025 after two seasons





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British Broadcaster Cancels Christmas Special Showrunner Russell T. Davies Exits Doctor Who Time Lord Tardis Regeneration Colin Baker Peter Davison Ncuti Gatwa Russell T. Davies Queer As Folk It’S A Sin Tip Toe Instagram Post

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